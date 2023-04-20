Ontario: The Rise of a Canadian Province to Electric Car Power

Victor Fedeli has every reason to be happy. Finally, the minister of commerce in Ontario, the most populous province in otherwise sparsely populated Canada, pulled off a coup. Volkswagen is building a new battery factory there. “It’s a real flagship for Ontario,” says Fedeli in an interview with WELT. At first glance, it was hard to foresee that it would hang there.

There was a lot of speculation in advance: The car manufacturer could be drawn to North Carolina in the USA, after all the Americans are currently courting green technologies with billions in subsidies. In Germany, too, there had been hope for further assurances.

But the choice fell on Canada. Because the country has unnoticed developed into one of the world‘s most lucrative locations for e-mobility. Car manufacturers are currently investing billions there, setting up new plants – especially in Ontario, the vast country between the metropolis of Toronto in the south and Hudson Bay in the north.