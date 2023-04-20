Home » Monkey Weekend announces new guests to the campus
World

Monkey Weekend announces new guests to the campus

by admin
Monkey Weekend announces new guests to the campus

The punk rock anthems of the ever rising biznaga and feminist rap with quejío and truffled couplet by flow de Carmen Xia will arrive at the festival in collaboration with AIEnRUTa-Artistas, the always commendable series of concerts for our geography promoted by AIE. In turn, by the hand of Jägermusic we will be visited by the excessive freshness of Extra seasonthe warm dreampop of Dharmacidethe delusions between pizzicatos of Rosin de Palo and that revelation of our electronic scene called GAZZI. Don’t leave, there’s still more: the emblem of the national punk arcade, Entertainment Systemand folk rock cooked with good psychedelia and better ways of Burn they will also be in elMonkeydelPuerto.

All these artists, beware, are added to those previously announced Amaia Miranda and Arico, Gills Johnson,Dani Flames, Guadalupe Silver, Juan Blue, Lawrence Soria & Sebastian Orellana, The Jaguars of the Bay, Monteperdido, Perrate | Tree, Toni Martin (half of RomeroMartín)Ravecalé, rebe, SecoSecoSeco, Sofia, Tic Muay Thai y Green grass.

Monkey Weekend #6 is celebrated on June 16 and 17 in it Santa Maria Port. Limited capacity.

See also  The World Health Organization warns that this mutant virus is about to spread all over the world!Some people get vaccinated and get infected

You may also like

D’ Baldomeros premiere their new video single “Critical...

Evgeniy Maloletka, winner of the World Press Photo:...

vučić about a partisan | Sports

roma in the semifinals of the league of...

The charge of 134, in Palermo is a...

Ortigia receives the Posillipo to shore up the...

Jubilee 2025: Bilateral meeting between Italy and the...

Fight of young men in Bar | Info

Calliopi is hanging out with her ex-husband’s wife...

A powerful explosion in Belgorod | Info

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy