The last ‘encierro’ closes the celebrations of the Feast of San Fermin in Pamplona – Corriere TV

In eight days of celebrations, 34 were injured during the escapes from the running of the bulls, none seriously

As usual, the last ‘encierro’ of the feast of San Fermin in Spain started at eight o’clock yesterday morning, Friday 14 July, which is now coming to an end. In the last run of the bulls through the streets of Pamplona no serious injuries were recorded. In eight days of racing and bullfighting, however, 34 people ended up in hospital.

July 15, 2023 – Updated July 15, 2023, 08:44 am

