Ireland and Colombia call off friendly after 20 minutes

Status: 07/15/2023 08:19 a.m

Germany’s group opponents Colombia were only allowed a good 20 minutes in the friendly against Ireland. Then the opponent stopped the game because the South Americans were too tough.

Ireland’s women’s footballers left the field after just 20 minutes of play in a friendly in Brisbane on Friday. As several media reports, the Irish team reacted to the tough play of opponents Colombia.

Midfielder Denise O’Sullivan is said to have been injured so badly in the preparation game for the World Cup that she had to be taken to hospital. Colombia will meet the German team in Group H at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand (July 20 to August 20) (July 30, 11:30 a.m. CEST/ARD).

“Game became too physical”

“The game, which took place at Meakin Park in Brisbane, became too physical and after consultation with the match officials it was decided to end the game,” the Football Association of Ireland reported.

The Colombian federation confirmed that the game had been stopped after 23 minutes at the request of the Irish team. Colombia, a statement said, adheres to principles such as the rules of the game, healthy competition and fair play and “respects” the decision.

Pauw: “Fear for the body”

Vera Pauw, Ireland head coach, said her players “feared for their bodies” during the aborted warm-up session for the Women’s World Cup against Colombia. Speaking to Off The Ball in Brisbane, Pauw said what happened on the pitch was “outside the rules of the game”.

Pauw said: “We’re not afraid of physical contact, you know that, we’re a team ourselves, which is a very hard-playing team within the rules of the game.”

Better training than too hard a game

The meeting took place behind closed doors. Ireland’s players, who start the tournament in Group B against hosts Australia on July 20, would have completed a full training session afterwards.

