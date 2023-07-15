Sos waste, a new cleaning manager for Rome – News

The “change of pace” for Ama demanded by the mayor Roberto Gualtieri has the face of Alessandro Filippi.





Appointed this afternoon as the new general manager of the waste company, he will be the man who will have to take back the ranks of garbage management in Rome and get out of the impasse.





Already tomorrow morning the new manager has called an operational meeting to address the most urgent critical issues. But, he immediately added, “we want to make this company a normal company, which functions in such a way as to avoid the recurring emergency. In the face of what is structural, we must provide structural solutions”. Immediately after the board meeting which saw his predecessor Andrea Bossola leave the scene, Filippi went up to the Capitol to meet the mayor. Ex manager of Acea, he is already a familiar face in via Calderon della Barca; he had already been general manager between 2014 and 2016, and on that occasion he made, the company recalls today, “radical changes on all corporate management plans”. A decision-making profile and familiarity with the ‘control room’: these were the factors, in addition to his recognized professionalism, which led to choosing him in the shortlist of eligible candidates. Already this afternoon, on his proposal, the board of directors approved a new macrostructure.





“It is immediately operational – Gualtieri confirmed – already tomorrow morning he has called the first meeting with all the front lines to start work immediately”. We must hurry, change course quickly is the address of the Capitol. The heart of the problem, which Gualtieri attributed yesterday to the past administration, seems to be the vehicle fleet right now. Old, first of all: more than 13 years of age, when they should be no more than eight, and they break down continuously; moreover, the maintenance procedure was reformed just a few weeks ago. And then the shortage of large vehicles. Trucks will be at the center of the debut of the new general manager: “We have convened the first operational line to address the most relevant issues, in particular the management of the full availability of vehicles, essential to guarantee both waste removal and sweeping.



