Elon Musk Reveals Details About xAI: 6-Year Plan to Achieve breaking latest news and Collaboration with Tesla and Twitter

Elon Musk Reveals Details of xAI Project: A Pathway to AGI and Rivalry with Google and OpenAI

Los Angeles, CA – In a highly anticipated public live broadcast, Elon Musk, renowned entrepreneur and founder of companies such as Tesla and SpaceX, disclosed more information about his latest venture, xAI. Musk’s talk attracted over 30,000 people on Twitter and even caught the attention of Greg Brockman, co-founder and chairman of OpenAI.

During the 90-minute speech, Musk discussed various aspects of xAI, highlighting its mission, team, and partnerships. One of the key points Musk emphasized was the importance of understanding the nature of the universe in order to achieve Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). Musk believes that studying the universe is a crucial step towards building the safest AI.

Musk also took the opportunity to take a jab at rivals Google and OpenAI, stating that xAI is more trustworthy and capable of building a more secure AI system. He further emphasized that xAI, being a non-listed company, will not be subject to market constraints, allowing for greater flexibility in its operations.

The talk summarized five key aspects of xAI's mission. Firstly, xAI aims to build a truth-seeking AI with extreme curiosity, focusing on understanding the nature of the universe. Secondly, the project boasts an elite R&D team with access to abundant computing resources, a model proven successful in Musk's other ventures, SpaceX and Tesla. Thirdly, xAI plans to collaborate with Tesla, capitalizing on the company's expertise in efficient training and reasoning. This partnership will enable xAI to focus on software development. Fourthly, Musk intends to release xAI products as soon as possible, seeking feedback from the public to ensure usefulness. Lastly, xAI pledges to remain open and transparent to any government and actively opposes any behavior that goes against the public interest.

Throughout the speech, members of Musk’s xAI team contributed by sharing more detailed insights into their work and views. Musk himself revealed significant information about collaborations with Tesla and Twitter. He expressed the intention to leverage Tesla’s expertise in hardware, specifically mentioning the Dojo D1 chip and supercomputer, which excel in large-scale training and reasoning. Musk also hinted at the possibility of software cooperation with Tesla, highlighting the strength of their AI team.

In terms of data, Musk noted Twitter as a valuable resource, stating that xAI would harness public data available on the platform for training purposes while respecting privacy and avoiding access to private data. Musk expressed his desire for xAI to possess a decision-making algorithm similar to Google’s Alpha Zero.

Musk’s talk also touched on the talent team structure, which follows the successful model of his other companies, SpaceX and Tesla. xAI will maintain a small team, composed of highly skilled individuals.

Apart from these key points, Musk shared some personal beliefs, expressing his view that a super AI would be more interesting if it coexists rather than destroys humans. His remarks were met with intrigue and sparked speculation within the AI community.

Musk refrained from divulging further details about how xAI intends to surpass Google and OpenAI. However, he did disclose that the company aims to achieve AGI by 2029.

Industry insiders revealed that Musk’s xAI is aggressively hiring top researchers, offering them lucrative nine-digit compensation packages. The company’s valuation of 20 billion suggests that early-stage stock options could be worth up to 200 million US dollars.

Additionally, Musk’s ambition for xAI has raised concerns about computing power. He attempted to secure 40,000 GPUs from Nvidia for AI training, but the agreement was compromised, and Nvidia committed to providing only 20,000 units within a year.

As the details surrounding xAI continue to emerge, it is expected that more news will unfold. The industry eagerly awaits further developments of Musk’s ambitious project.

