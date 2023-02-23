Home News The Petro government does not rule out granting political status to the Second Marquetalia
The Petro government does not rule out granting political status to the Second Marquetalia

The total peace project for the entire Colombian territory is one of the most ambitious initiatives being carried out by the National Government headed by President Gustavo Petro, and in this sense, achieving a dialogue with the main armed actors is an important step. Regarding the subject, the Minister of the Interior Alfonso Prada referred in the last hours who, referring to the dissidences of the Second Marquetalia, He did not rule out that it is being analyzed to give them a political status in order to advance conversations.

The conflict regarding the Second Marquetalia resides in the fact that its members they are combatants who reoffended after the signing of the peace agreement agreed between the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia FARC-EP and the government of Juan Manuel Santos, in 2016. Also known as the Teatro Colón Agreement.

The Second Marquetalia, worth remembering, is led by Iván Márquez, who left the seat which was granted after the signing of the peace agreement and was presumed dead during the government of Iván Duque.

