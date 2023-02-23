Roma beat Salzburg 2-0 at home and qualified for the round of 16 of the Europa League. After the 1-0 in the first leg in favor of the Austrians, goals by Belotti and Dybala give the pass for the next round to Mourinho’s men, who recovers Pellegrini and the Argentine ace. from 1′ in attack there is then the “Gallo”, instead of Abrahamrecovering from a suture operation on the lower left eyelid, which forced him to start from the bench, to then enter the final minutes of the match with a protective mask on his face.

The Giallorossi team, driven by a sold out Olimpico, is willing but nervous. After 10′ the yellow cards are already two: Ibanez and Pellegrini. In the 9th minute, however, Roma almost took the lead: following the development of a cross from a set ball, Dybala must first surrender to Kohn’s intervention and then to the crossbar. In the 30th minute Pellegrini tries with his right foot from outside the area, but the opposing goalkeeper is attentive and on the rebound Zalewski tries a cross shot which goes lost on the sideline. The Giallorossi goal was postponed by a few minutes.

In the 33rd minute Spinazzola breaks through on the left and crosses in the center where Belotti deflects his head for 1-0 from two steps away. In the 40th minute there is a double and the assist is once again from a Spinazzola who seems to have returned to that of the European Championship. The blue winger leads a restart and needs a precise cross for Dybala’s left-handed volley, who makes it 2-0. In the second half, Salzburg tried to raise the center of gravity and in the 51st minute, after a cross from the left, Adamu split scared the Romanists. Roma responded with Cristante charging with his right foot and forcing Kohn to deflect for a corner. Mourinho’s first substitutions are Karsdorp and Wijnaldum for Zalewski and Pellegrini. In the 86th minute there was room for a standing ovation for Belotti and for the entry of Abraham. The evening at the Olimpico resulted in Mourinho passing the round (the draw tomorrow) and fierce competition in the advanced department.

Di Maria overwhelms Nantes

A 3-0 win against Nantes in the sign of Angel Di Maria and Juve get the pass for the round of 16 of the Europa League. After a 1-1 draw in the first leg, the bianconeri immediately started strong. In the 5th minute, “Fideo” finds a goal from a very secluded position wonderful trajectory with the inside left, displaces Lafont and gives Juve the lead. In the 17th minute penalty for the bianconeri and red card for Pallois. Di Maria dribbles past a defender, also dribbles past Lafont and tries to double with a back-heel, but the ball finds the Frenchman’s arm in its trajectory. Di Maria himself transforms the penalty.

Third goal from “Fideo” in the second half

Third goal by the Argentine world champion in the second half. Excellent one-two between Alex Sandro and Rabiot, with the Brazilian being hypnotized by Lafont, but on the next rebound he headed “Fideo”. Safety goal for the bianconeri and qualification for the round of 16.