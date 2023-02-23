Home World Turin shows its cards: one redeems himself and the other sells! Plan
World

Turin shows its cards: one redeems himself and the other sells! Plan

by admin
Turin shows its cards: one redeems himself and the other sells! Plan

July 1st is far away but within the walls of Turin it seems that some important decisions have already been made. The last word, as always, belongs to Cairobut pay attention to Juric’s opinion which is becoming increasingly important. Obviously, it all starts with Aleksej Miranchuk. The 27-year-old Russian has convinced everything and everyone at the Mole and there are rumors that in Turin they can’t wait to redeem his price tag. The grenade company can make use of the right of redemption and, should the Russian trend continue to be positive, there would be very few doubts about it. But it doesn’t end there. For one that is redeemed, another is sold! And this time Schuurs has nothing to do with it: here’s what we know <<

© breaking latest news

See also  Reagan, the president who changed the US into a biography of Sangiuliano

You may also like

Tony Greenstein on Zionism during the Holocaust –...

February 24 – a year of war in...

Adis Bećiragić after the match with Montenegro |...

This is a place you should never put...

Friday 24 February 2023 with mild weather!

“Call yourself Bomber” and the rosanero amarcord during...

News Udinese – Masina: “The strongest striker I’ve...

Partizan relegated from Sherif, Gordan Petrić’s statement Sport

Mario Iorgulescu, convicted! The motivation decision

US singer R. Kelly was sentenced to twenty...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy