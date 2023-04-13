Across Germany, the average increase in rents is moderate at 0.6 percent for existing apartments and 1.2 percent for new apartments. But: “Looking at the asking rents in the metropolises, we see some historic developments,” says Crockford. There have been selective increases in rental prices “that have never been seen before”. In Berlin, rents for existing apartments climbed by 5.3 percent within a quarter, and for new apartments by as much as 8.8 percent.