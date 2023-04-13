Home World News Udinese – Car accident for Udogie / Tables in a bar destroyed
News Udinese – Car accident for Udogie / Tables in a bar destroyed

News Udinese – Car accident for Udogie / Tables in a bar destroyed

Udogie was involved in an accident earlier in the morning. The promised husband of Tottenham hit the tables of a bar

The full back Destiny Udogie has been involved in the last few hours in a car accident. The Italian with his Mercedes hit the tables of a bar in Udine in full force. At the moment no serious damage has been found, but the scare remains for the side that is making the fortunes of Andrea Sottil’s team. You could jokingly say that the retirement planned by the president and then canceled just a few hours ago would certainly have been more convenient for the player since this incident would have been avoided. It remains an unpleasant situation, but at the same time it is went in the best way since apart from Destiny’s vehicle, no one was hurt.

The Juventus team seems to be doomed at the start of the season. Destiny’s isn’t even the first accident that has happened to a Udinese player. We all remember the clamorous disaster that happened also to Walace right during the first meetings of this championship. During a night on one of the most important avenues in all of Udine, the Brazilian footballer was unable to maintain control of his car which, after overturning, ended up catching fire. Also in that case the midfielder was extremely lucky as he didn’t encounter any serious problems.

Well that ends well

In the end, all is well that ends well. Everything seems to have gone right and without serious consequences for the player involved. Surely Udogie will be shaken over the next few days, but his presence against Roma shouldn’t be in doubt. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the next championship match and above all the news coming from the transfer market. For the arrival of a defender, there is another who leaves. The point on Rodrigo Becao <<

April 13, 2023 (change April 13, 2023 | 12:21)

