Put Type-R on your hand! Honda and Casio launch Type-R Edition watch: on sale today for RM2399!

Casio and Honda have teamed up to bring a special treat for all the Honda fans out there. The two iconic brands have collaborated to launch the Honda Type R Edition special edition watch in Malaysia, and it is now available for purchase at a price of RM2,399.

The watch draws inspiration from the renowned Honda Type-R series and features an all-white finish on the strap, representing the Championship White color that is synonymous with the special paint used on the Type-R cars. The strap also showcases the red Type-R logo and a honeycomb pattern reminiscent of the car’s front grille. What’s more, the surface of the strap is adorned with the names of all Type-R models, from the NSX NA1 (1992) to the Civic FL5 (2022), capturing the essence of the iconic Honda series.

Adding a touch of luxury, the lower part of the strap is made of Alcantara material, commonly found in the interiors of luxury cars. To top it off, the watch features a special Type R logo to complement the strap, creating a perfect ode to the Honda Type-R legacy.

Despite its stylish design, the watch also offers functionality, including solar charging support, the ability to record date, time, and current location on a map via a dedicated app, and water resistance up to 100 meters.

Honda enthusiasts and watch collectors alike can now get their hands on the Honda Type R Edition special edition watch through Casio Malaysia authorized dealers from December 20, 2023. Don’t miss out on the chance to own a piece of automotive history and show off your Honda pride with this exclusive timepiece.

