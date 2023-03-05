The steel giant leisurely makes its way around the globe. 400 meters long, with a maximum speed of 6.6 knots, it is currently en route through the Taiwan Strait to the South China Sea. Saam FSU is the name of the special ship that the Russian company Novatek ordered in South Korea a few years ago. It left the shipyard in Geore at the end of February, the route now leads past China and India in the direction of the Suez Canal, then the Saam FSU will curve around Europe and finally anchor in Russia near Murmansk. The ship is one of two floating terminals that Novatek is getting from the Daewoo shipyard. The group paid almost 700 million euros for the Saam and the sister ship Korjak, which is stationed in Russia’s Far East on the Kamchatka Peninsula – it is a lucrative business.