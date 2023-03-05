Eschborn – What many people who suffer from an acute infection of the respiratory tract currently perceive as a “prolonged cold” turns out to be a bacterial secondary infection in many cases. As a result of the particularly frequent and often severe infection pressure of viral respiratory diseases this winter, our immune system is severely impaired. Bacteria then have an easy time penetrating the body and further weakening the organism. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) is also currently warning of increased bacterial infections of the respiratory tract, especially from group A streptococci and pneumococci1. “Even with bacterially induced infections of the respiratory tract, antibiotics should not always be used immediately because of the problem of resistance,” demands Dr. medical Christoph-Daniel Hohmann, doctor for integrative medicine, Traunstein. This is also the recommendation of the S2k guideline antibiotic therapy at ENT infections2. There, a critical assessment of antibiotic therapy is recommended, taking into account the benefits and risks. Even a mild acute bacterial infection in immunocompetent patients should generally not be treated with antibiotics, according to expert consensus. “It makes sense here to use plant substances with a multimodal effect at an early stage, such as mustard oils from nasturtium and horseradish,” Hohmann continues. The phytocombination (ANGOCIN®Anti-infection N) reduces the symptoms due to antiphlogistic effects3-8 and is also effective against viruses9-11 and bacteria12-14 as a trigger of respiratory infections.

Anyone who is affected by an acute respiratory infection this winter usually suffers longer and more severely from the corresponding symptoms than in previous years. After three years of the corona pandemic, during which we protected ourselves from viral infections through distance and hygiene measures, our immune system is no longer “trained” so well. The currently still strongly circulating corona and influenza viruses as well as the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are currently accompanied by increased bacterial infections of the respiratory tract. According to the RKI, this represents an additional challenge for our already heavily overburdened health system1.

Mustard oils have a multimodal effect – antiphlogistic, antiviral and antibacterial

“Acute and frequently recurring infections of the respiratory tract can be comprehensively treated with the multimodally effective mustard oil combination of nasturtium and horseradish,” explains Hohmann. Several studies confirm that the herbal medicine is not only antiviral9-11but also antibacterial12-14 and anti-inflammatory3-8 works. In-vitro-Studies at the University of Gießen show that the combination of mustard oils from nasturtium and horseradish reduces the multiplication of the influenza virus H1N1 in human lung cell cultures and other typical respiratory viruses11. Further In-vitro-Studies at the University of Fribourg12 as well as numerous international independent research projects13,14 confirm that the mustard oil combination has a pronounced germ-inhibiting effect on bacterial pathogens of respiratory infections. These include streptococci, pneumococci, M. catarrhalis as well as H influenzaewhich are among the most common causes of community-acquired bacterial respiratory infections15,16.

When used over a longer period of time, the herbal drug was able to reduce the frequency of recurring cold episodes by around 50 percent in the study period of 12 weeks compared to placebo17. A recent study shows that typical symptoms of acute rhinosinusitis improved by up to two days faster when taking the mustard oil combination than in the control group with a placebo18. “In the case of an acute infection of the respiratory tract, it is advisable to take the herbal medicine made from nasturtium and horseradish as early as possible in order to prevent the pathogen from spreading in the body,” emphasizes Hohmann. In this way, a faster improvement in the symptoms can be achieved and at the same time possible secondary bacterial infections can be counteracted.

ANGOCIN® Anti-infection N

Application areas: To improve the symptoms of acute inflammatory diseases of the bronchi, sinuses and urinary tract. Composition: 1 film-coated tablet contains: Nasturtium herb 200 mg, horseradish root 80 mg. Other ingredients: cellulose, iron oxides and hydroxides E 172, hypromellose, potato starch, macrogol, sodium carboxymethyl starch, colloidal anhydrous silicon dioxide, stearic acid, talc, titanium dioxide E 171. Contraindications: Acute stomach and intestinal ulcers and/or acute kidney inflammation, allergy to nasturtium herb, horseradish root or any of the other ingredients. Side effects: Common: Stomach and intestinal problems such as nausea, upper abdominal pressure, diarrhea, flatulence or heartburn. Uncommon: Systemic allergic reactions and skin hypersensitivity reactions (e.g. flushing, rash and/or itching). Pharmaceutic entrepreneur: Repha GmbH Biological Drugs, Alt-Godshorn 87, 30855 Langenhagen. Status 02/20.

