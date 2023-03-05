[자포리자=AP/뉴시스] The Prime Minister of Latvia said on the 5th (local time) that Western countries should provide fighter jets to support Ukraine against Russia.

In this photo, firefighters search a house destroyed by a Russian missile attack in Zaporizhia, Ukraine, on the 3rd. 2023.03.04.

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Yu Zabi = The Latvian Prime Minister has said that Western countries should provide fighter jets to support Ukraine.

According to the Guardian on the 5th (local time), Latvian Prime Minister Krisyanis Karins said in an interview with German weekly magazine Der Spiegel, “If we have fighters, we will not hesitate to send them to Ukraine.”

“It is only a matter of time before delivery of fighter jets,” he said. “If Ukraine needs fighter jets, it must get them.”

Latvia, a country bordering Russia, decided to revive the conscription system that had been abolished in 2007 in the wake of the war in Ukraine. He said other European countries would welcome similar moves.

