KKI Vrbas outclassed Sana: Vlado Švraka scored 46 points

KKI Vrbas outclassed Sana: Vlado Švraka scored 46 points Sports

The disabled basketball club Vrbas outclassed the Sana team at the opening of the second part of the Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Source: KKI Vrbas Banjaluka, promo

The people of Banja Luka showed how powerful they are and at the end they celebrated with 94:53 (15:13, 29:5, 25:19, 24:22).

The guests put up a bit stronger resistance in the first quarter in which they led 13:9, but after that the Banja Luka players played. Minute by minute, they played better and fully deserved their sixth triumph from the same number of games played.

He was great again in the home team Vlado Švraka with 46 pointsand with the team from Sanski Most, he was the first name Vahid Omeradžić with 25 points.

Now the players of KKI Vrbas completely turn to the qualification tournament Eurocup which will be played on March 10 and 11 in “Borik” in Banja Luka.

(mondo.ba)

