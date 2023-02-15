Qatar-gate, the mystery surrounding hundreds of trips financed by non-EU countries

The scandal of Qatar-gate spread like wildfire. From an inquiry of the Belgian newspaper Le Soir a disturbing picture emerges, relating to hundreds of foreign trips of EU deputies do not report and funded by Non-EU countries. More generally, the suspicion is that too often – we read in the Corriere della Sera – upon returning from paid travel from host countries, often in ultra-luxury hotelssteps into helicopter e pleasure visits extra work, the MEPs they change their mind or soften their positions in favor of those same countries. Among Most visited states there are the Russia (before the war), Israel e India. The regulation of the European Parliament requires its members to declare trips that are made up Invitation of a third party, State or private individual, who bears the costs.

Not infrequently, however – continues the Corriere – it happens that i Members forget to make these statements, and many have remember only after it exploded caso Qatar-gate. Le Soir has decided to investigate further by discovering that, as of January 31st, gods 705 MEPs of the legislature that began in 2019, only 140equal to approximately 20% of the total and mainly from the conservative sectors, presented the report for just 328 trips, which suggests that not everyone has complied with the obligation. There are those who like a German MP of the Greens has assets 22 trips to 13 different countries. It is also true that the deputy in question is part of the foreign affairs commission and of the two established for relations with Usa and with the Chinese.

