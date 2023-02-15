Home Business Qatar-gate, “phantom” trips abroad at an expense. Reporting scandal
Business

Qatar-gate, “phantom” trips abroad at an expense. Reporting scandal

by admin
Qatar-gate, “phantom” trips abroad at an expense. Reporting scandal

Qatar-gate, the mystery surrounding hundreds of trips financed by non-EU countries

The scandal of Qatar-gate spread like wildfire. From an inquiry of the Belgian newspaper Le Soir a disturbing picture emerges, relating to hundreds of foreign trips of EU deputies do not report and funded by Non-EU countries. More generally, the suspicion is that too often – we read in the Corriere della Sera – upon returning from paid travel from host countries, often in ultra-luxury hotelssteps into helicopter e pleasure visits extra work, the MEPs they change their mind or soften their positions in favor of those same countries. Among Most visited states there are the Russia (before the war), Israel e India. The regulation of the European Parliament requires its members to declare trips that are made up Invitation of a third party, State or private individual, who bears the costs.

Not infrequently, however – continues the Corriere – it happens that i Members forget to make these statements, and many have remember only after it exploded caso Qatar-gate. Le Soir has decided to investigate further by discovering that, as of January 31st, gods 705 MEPs of the legislature that began in 2019, only 140equal to approximately 20% of the total and mainly from the conservative sectors, presented the report for just 328 trips, which suggests that not everyone has complied with the obligation. There are those who like a German MP of the Greens has assets 22 trips to 13 different countries. It is also true that the deputy in question is part of the foreign affairs commission and of the two established for relations with Usa and with the Chinese.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Europe will completely ban the sale of fuel...

From the EU to stop diesel and petrol...

War, US signals to Zelensky: “Pursue achievable goals”

Enel places a 1.5 billion Sustainability-Linked bond: boom...

Wuling Bingo’s official interior pictures released for sale...

Sabaf closes 2022 with €15.7 million of net...

Lange’s futures afternoon report: Futures fluctuate at a...

Cigarettes, increases will start tomorrow: 20 cents more....

Piazza Affari is not afraid of inflation but...

“Exclusive Rose” → “Hundred Flowers Bloom”, Changsha Flower...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy