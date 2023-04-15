Home » Qatargate, Panzeri goes under house arrest and Tarabella on probation
by admin
Qatargate, Antonio Panzeri leaves prison and goes under house arrest. Marc Tarabella granted probation

The former MEP Antonio Panzeri came out of prison Of Saint-Gilles to switch to home. We recall that his arrest and detention, which took place on 9 December last, is linked to the scope of the investigation Qatargate.

The release had been decided by the magistrates on 6 April. The news comes a few hours after the release of the former vice president of the European Parliament Eva Kaili, for whom the Belgian justice has ordered house arrest with the obligation of an electronic bracelet.

Visibly lost weightthe former MEP non wanted to release statements and as soon as he returned to freedom, with a shoulder bag and a shopping bag in his hand, he got into a car that was waiting for him to take him to his home. He will remain available to investigators.

