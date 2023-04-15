The love story of a couple from Herceg Novi who have been together for 54 years Info

Zoran and Mirjana Martineti, who have been in a harmonious marriage for 54 years, discover the secret of long-lasting love.

Source: Prva TV/Printscreen

For more than half a century, Zoran and Mirjana Martineti from Herceg Novi have nurtured a relationship that has spread the whole region. They have just returned from Thailand, where they spent three months and, as they say, had an incredible experience. Zoran and Mirjana revealed in the show “150 minutes” on Prva in which way love can survive for decades and pointed out mistakes to the youth.

“We travel very often, we use every free moment to go somewhere. Now we were in Thailand, our son lives there. We were there for three months, we saw a lot, went around, tried all kinds of things and experienced such wonderful moments that we can talk about a lot. As for the people there, they are so relaxed, they laugh. You don’t see frowning people with stress and tension,” said Mirjana, and then revealed that she was love was with Zoran on first sight.

“We met when we were very young. He was in the fourth year of high school, I was in the first year. He already had his own band and played at a school party. He sang the song ‘Natali’ and that’s where we met. Since then our story continues and we hope it will continue for a long time. It was love at first sight,” said Mirjana.

A recipe for a long-lasting marriage

“Love is basic, of course. You should have it true love, respect, understanding, harmony that accompanies all thatbut most important of all is daily renewal. It’s something that covers all that, the most important thing is to do something minimal every day to remind someone that you love them,” said Mirjana, to which Zoran added with a smile: “But mutual!”.

Every time Mirjana passes by Zoran, she has to kiss him, while he never leaves or comes home without saying “Goodbye love”. Zoran and Mirjana think that young people today lack tolerancebut also that many of them they are not ready to make various sacrifices for the sake of love.

“Yes, today marriage is different. You need a lot of understanding and tolerance, they don’t have enough of it. It takes a lot of sacrifice. If you respect and if you have your own goal for such togetherness, then it is possible to have a long-lasting love”, advised Zoran, who believes that couples with similar interests succeed better.

“I think a shared interest in certain things is very important. Of course, I say again, tolerance is very important. Nothing without love, that’s basic. It needs constant and what would she say, constant watering,” said Zoran, and Mirjana added : “If every time you kiss, you have that tender feeling, that’s it”.

