Qatargate, the Turkish lead that aggravates the picture and opens up new scenarios

The scandal of Qatargate keep holding court and they emerge important news about the investigations in progress. From an investigation by Prosecutor of Bologna the cards that prove appear – we read in La Verità – i direct reports between the son of the Turkish president Erdogan and the compatriot Hakan Camuzthe man in charge of doing i payments to Antonio’s company Panzeri and Francis Giorgi. The interweaving of relationships with politicians, journalists and industrialists comes out more and more in the open. From the Emilian survey emerge i financial details and bank accounts of the sultan’s son Bilal. The Equality company of the former MP and his assistant would have collected 200 thousand euros already between 2018 and 2019, money from another Turkish company. The flow of moneythen he would changed coursewith the money subsequently coming from London towards Milano.

To quote That’s it for the first time – continues La Verità – it was Giorgiwho had told the Belgian magistrates that a man who worked with the ministry of the Work of the Qatarthe place from which the bribeswould put him in contact in Türkiye with a person “of Palestinian origin”, who would have advised the former assistant of Panzeri to “refer to That’s it and to his company in England“. Camuz between 22 and 23 June 2022, six months before the outbreak of Qatargatehad been spotted at the airport of Nuts during a quick trip. There turkish track it is considered very interesting by Italian investigators and could open new scenarios unpublished, also involving in the scandal other countries.

