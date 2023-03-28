The head of the scouting area spoke on the Udinese Tonight broadcast last night Andrew Carnival . There were several comments from one of the most important talent scouts in our football. There was no shortage of opinions both on Simone Pafundi who has entered the national team to all intents and purposes, but also on an important player such as the Portuguese centre-forward Beto. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s go straight to analyzing his statements .

The first questions, logically, came from the talent born in 2006 Simone Pafundi. The Italian midfielder and playmaker has become one of the favorite players of national coach Roberto Mancini. Here is the opinion of the scouting manager on this player who promises to be the future of our football. “First of all, I’m happy for Simonebecause being called up to the national team at the age of 17 is not for everyone and he must thank coach Mancini”. Sincere words from Carnevale who also specified that his first appearance for the national team only came at the age of 29, well after the first calls for Pafundi. At the same time he was keen to specify that the footballer still needs to grow, but that he is certainly on the right path. There was talk not only of Pafundi, but also of the striker of the moment. Here are the words spent on the Portuguese Beto.