Home World News Udinese – Carnevale is convinced: “Beto looks like Osimhen”
World

News Udinese – Carnevale is convinced: “Beto looks like Osimhen”

by admin
News Udinese – Carnevale is convinced: “Beto looks like Osimhen”

Scouting manager Andrea Carnevale spoke about the Juventus talents currently present. There was also a comment on the market

The head of the scouting area spoke on the Udinese Tonight broadcast last night Andrew Carnival. There were several comments from one of the most important talent scouts in our football. There was no shortage of opinions both on Simone Pafundi who has entered the national team to all intents and purposes, but also on an important player such as the Portuguese centre-forward Beto. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s go straight to analyzing his statements.

The first questions, logically, came from the talent born in 2006 Simone Pafundi. The Italian midfielder and playmaker has become one of the favorite players of national coach Roberto Mancini. Here is the opinion of the scouting manager on this player who promises to be the future of our football. “First of all, I’m happy for Simonebecause being called up to the national team at the age of 17 is not for everyone and he must thank coach Mancini”. Sincere words from Carnevale who also specified that his first appearance for the national team only came at the age of 29, well after the first calls for Pafundi. At the same time he was keen to specify that the footballer still needs to grow, but that he is certainly on the right path. There was talk not only of Pafundi, but also of the striker of the moment. Here are the words spent on the Portuguese Beto.

See also  A Mercedes sold at auction for 135 million euros: it is the new world record for a car

Osimhen’s alter ego

“The Portuguese has become very good at making the back up, taking up positions and has improved technically. I knew it, I had aimed at it and I’m very happy with his performances. It looks like OsimhenCarnevale has clear ideas and according to him the real replacement for the Nigerian center forward is only Beto. Words that fill the center forward’s next performance with expectations. . The point on all the absent <<

March 28 – 09:13

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Audrey Elizabeth Hale, “a silent person”. Who was...

100 gecs, review of his album 10,000 gecs...

Sergej praises Vanja Milinković-Savic | Sport

The second day of the Zenica miners’ hunger...

Drugs and light thefts at Zen 2, crackdown...

five others reported, there is also a minor

Turin – Nzola transfer market? No, Vagnati points...

A man sexually harassed his child | Info

A student killed a teacher in a Brazilian...

Massacre in Nashville, the video of the killer...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy