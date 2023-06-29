Qizuo has more than 40 stores across the country, reconstructing customized sleep with real experience_TOM News

In recent years, as the surrounding environment and society’s awareness of environmental protection has gradually improved, the sustainable sleep track has continued to heat up, and a large number of fast-growing cutting-edge brands have emerged.Among them, the Qizuo brand has suddenly emerged as a dark horse, attracting the attention of the industry.

Founded in 2019, “Qizuo” is a domestic detachable mattress brand. The brand breaks the barriers of traditional mattresses, injects detachable, changeable and sustainable design concepts into products, and adds handcraft standards to create a brand new, environmentally friendly and healthy mattress with greater freedom for sleeping consumers. sleep experience.

The layout of multiple stores in Wuhan, Chongqing and Shenzhen accelerates the expansion of the territory

In June of this year, the number of offline experience stores of the Qizuo brand exceeded 40, and the domestic market was deployed in more than 20 cities including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Nanjing, and Hangzhou. From opening the first experience store in Chengdu, to becoming a representative brand in Southwest China, and gradually expanding to North China, East China, South China and other regions, it can be said that it has realized the transformation from a regional brand to a national brand.

Among them, East China accounted for 36%, with a total of 13 stores; Southwest China accounted for 14%, with a total of 5 stores; Central China accounted for 17%, with a total of 6 stores, and other regions accounted for 33%, with a total of 16 stores. Qizuo has fully settled in first- and second-tier cities across the country, and continues to increase the store coverage in core areas. It is not difficult to see that Qizuo is accelerating at full speed with the opening of the second store in Wuhan, Chongqing and Chengdu, and the third store in Shenzhen. the pace of the line.

Control the supply chain and gain a stable reputation

The supply chain is the foundation of the brand. Qizuo brand has its own factory in Chengdu, with a space of more than 20,000 square meters, and has a complete industrial chain integrating product research and development, manufacturing, operation and sales, and after-sales service. Based on the complete control of the supply chain, Qizuo has gained a high-quality and stable reputation of the brand itself.

Sleep customization and differentiated experience upgrade

In terms of store operation, Qizuo has always provided one-on-one professional sleep consultation, free choice of collocation, free customization of sleeping feeling and other services to create brand differentiation. The brand claims that the original intention of opening an offline sleep experience store is to make “customization”, which seems to be exclusive to a small group of people, into a daily experience that everyone can have. In the customized sleep space carefully crafted by Qizuo, everyone can find a mattress that really suits them.

Relying on the experience store, Qizuo has been continuously expanding the boundaries of offline user communication scenarios, constantly optimizing and upgrading new experience scenarios, and is committed to giving users the most intimate and comfortable experience. According to relevant statistics, at present, the proportion of offline customized collocation users in stores has reached more than 70%.

Gradually moving towards the sleep mainstream market

XIZUO has always insisted on returning to the essence of materials, craftsmanship, and multiple needs, and using the product design concept of detachable, sustainable, and ingenious craftsmanship to explore sleep products that can meet different needs of different people and restore everyone to be more self-sufficient. Multiple sleep experiences. The opening of several new stores this time not only accelerated the layout of the national territory expansion, but also confirmed the vision of Qizuo wanting more people to experience customized sleep, and gradually moving towards becoming the mainstream mattress category in China.

