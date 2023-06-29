The North Face Purple Label Officially Releases 2023 Autumn/Winter Collection Lookbook

The North Face has teamed up with the Japanese designer brand nanamica to cooperate with the popular branch line The North Face Purple Label. This time, it officially returns with a new work, releasing the 2023 autumn and winter series Lookbook.

This season continues to provide practical items based on the classic The North Face silhouette, fully adopting environmentally friendly materials and presenting them in a modern, neutral style design, aiming to support the outdoor urban lifestyle that can also enjoy nature in daily life.

由「ASPHALT & GREEN RECORD」、「TRIP IN THE WIND」、「PURPLE BASE」

Composed of three categories with different concepts, this series not only introduces a variety of jackets, sweaters, and vests suitable for stacking, but also simultaneously brings Stroll Utility Case multi-functional small bags, wool socks, medium-sized backpacks, and hat accessories.

As of now, the official release of the above series has not been announced. It is expected to be sold on the Nanamica online store in the next few months. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention.

