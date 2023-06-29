Hwang Min-hyun, troubled by unauthorized visits to private schedules… “Repeated damage, please refrain”

▲Hwang Minhyun. (Photo courtesy of Pledis)

Singer and actor Hwang Min-hyun asked us to refrain from visiting the private schedule without permission.

On the 29th, Hwang Min-hyun’s agency, Pledis Entertainment, requested an apprentice to visit, saying, “Recently, unauthorized visits to artists’ private schedules (such as drama filming sites) and causing damage to site operations are getting worse.”

The agency announced, “Visiting to an unauthorized filming site not only delays filming, but also causes damage to dramas in which artists appear, such as unauthorized filming videos and photos being uploaded to social media.”

He then requested, “In order to form a healthy fan culture and protect the safety and rights of artists, please refrain from visiting, residing in, or filming at unofficial schedules other than Hwang Min-hyun’s officially announced schedule.”

In addition, they warned, “If such actions are repeated, the qualifications and benefits of joining the fan club may be limited or revoked. In addition, admission to and participation in official schedules may be restricted without separate guidance.”

The agency asked for fans’ cooperation, saying, “We will continue to make more efforts to form a healthy fan culture and protect the rights of artists.”

Meanwhile, Hwang Min-hyun plays an active role as the male lead in tvN’s new Monday-Tuesday drama ‘Useless Lies’, which is set to premiere on July 31st.

