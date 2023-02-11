On February 10, “QQ collapsed” became the number one hot search. The picture shows the QQ logo. (China Photos/Getty Images)

[The Epoch Times, February 10, 2023](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Li Yun) February 10 is the 24th birthday of QQ, and “QQ collapsed” became the number one trending search. It aroused heated discussions among netizens. Tencent responded that it seems that the birthday celebration team of Goose (me, QQ) is too large, and the server is overcrowded.

On the morning of the 10th, there was a suspected connection problem with QQ, and the reading volume of the Weibo topic “QQ collapsed” exceeded 200 million times in just a few hours. As of 7:00 p.m., the reading volume has exceeded 900 million times.

Many netizens reported on Weibo that they could not use QQ normally. When logging in to the QQ interface, it shows “Connecting” and cannot receive or send information normally.

Some people also said, “Is QQ crashing? Why can’t I send messages?” The connection is relatively smooth.”

At noon of the same day, Tencent QQ officially responded: It seems that the birthday celebration team of Goose is too large, and the server is overcrowded. don’t worry! It has now been restored.

Tencent also said that today is the 24th anniversary of QQ, and we have found the first registered user of QQ, Robert, whose Q number is 10201.

According to reports, QQ, the largest client software in China, was officially opened for registration on February 10, 1999. At that time, Tencent reserved 200 QQ numbers internally. Registration starts with number 10201.

Robert, who now lives overseas, was an Internet practitioner at the time, delved into various online chat tools, and met the Tencent team. Now 45, he still remembers the excitement when he first experienced QQ in 1999.

When he learned that the 24th anniversary of QQ has arrived, he said with emotion: “QQ is the feeling of a generation, and I hope to be young forever…”

According to Tencent officials, QQ, as a 24-year-old Internet fossil-grade product, still has a considerable user stock. In terms of functions, QQ supports functions that WeChat cannot achieve, such as large file transfer, message synchronization file, remote real-time control, and group live screen sharing.

On November 16, 2022, Tencent Holdings released its third financial report for 2022, which showed that the combined monthly active users of WeChat and WeChat (WeChat overseas version) were 1.309 billion; the number of monthly active accounts of QQ mobile terminals was 574 million.

QQ and WeChat are accused of being accomplices in the CCP’s persecution of dissidents

However, the information on QQ and WeChat is not safe, and they are even accused of being monitors and accomplices of the CCP’s persecution of dissidents.

As early as the end of 2010, Tencent and 360 had commercial disputes.

At that time, 360 Company announced that through Microsoft’s ProcessMonitor and 360 Privacy Protector, it discovered that QQ had extremely abnormal behavior when scanning users’ hard drives.

After the user logs in for a period of time, the QQ software starts to scan the computer menu and desktop according to a preset “super blacklist”. Both Microsoft ProcessMonitor and 360 Privacy Protector show that the list contains a total of 685 software, including almost all Internet software that users can access.

In 2011, Tencent launched the chat application WeChat (WeChat). Beijing human rights defender Hu Jia told The Epoch Times at the end of 2012 that he suspected that the authorities used WeChat to monitor the content of communications, because what he said through WeChat was accurately quoted by the national security agencies.

In 2020, the Wall Street Journal published an article titled “WeChat Has Become China‘s Ubiquitous Surveillance Tool”, stating that dissidents, consumers and security researchers said that the CCP is increasingly using WeChat to collect information. Evidence upon arrest and warning.

In 2021, a digital blogger on Sina Weibo broke the news that many Chinese-made apps such as WeChat, QQ, and Taobao read user albums several times in the background without active activation by the user, and pointed out that this kind of stealing of user privacy Disgusting behavior.

In October of the same year, The Epoch Times obtained a large number of official internal documents of the CCP, which showed that the CCP obtained the life updates of petitioners through monitoring mobile phones, WeChat, Weibo, etc., and included these petitioners in the CCP’s so-called “stability maintenance” blacklist.

In addition, the CCP facilitates espionage and the theft of overseas technology by controlling overseas Chinese media and using WeChat and other social media to censor, monitor, and control discourse.

