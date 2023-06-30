Quantum Song Awarded “Annual Social Responsibility Award” for Promoting National Literacy and Corporate Social Responsibility at CNR Financial Sharing Session

Source Title: Activating High-Quality Development New Momentum Quantum Song won the title of “Annual Social Responsibility Award” by CNR.com

On June 27th, Beijing hosted the 2023 CNR Financial Sharing Session, bringing together experts and representatives from various industries to discuss new industries, formats, and business models for economic development. Among the participants, Quantum Song stood out for its long-standing commitment to promoting national literacy and undertaking social responsibilities, earning the prestigious title of “Annual Social Responsibility Award.”

Quantum Song’s success can be attributed to the continuous implementation of the innovation-driven development strategy, which has injected vitality into new fields, tracks, and models. Talent plays a crucial role in driving innovation, and improving the literacy of the population is paramount to meeting the demands of the times and activating new drivers for high-quality development. Quantum Song achieves this by utilizing technological innovation to promote the popularization of professional knowledge and enhance the overall quality of the population.

Receiving the “Annual Social Responsibility Award” is a testament to Quantum Song’s dedication to the development of professional fields and its active practice of corporate social responsibility. This recognition serves as a driving force for achieving further norms and standards.

In addition to promoting business development, Quantum Song actively engages in public welfare initiatives, extending its focus on corporate social responsibility to various corners of society. One notable project is the “Quantum Beacon Project,” launched in July 2022, which integrates corporate social responsibility into its strategic planning. This project reaches underdeveloped areas in Hunan, Jiangxi, Gansu, and beyond, delivering love and warmth to children in need.

Aligned with the Quantum Song public welfare plan, the brand’s subsidiaries actively practice corporate social responsibility. Qi Niu Academy and Jixiangyun Public Welfare Foundation have joined forces to launch the “Popularizing Financial Knowledge and Keeping Money Bags” initiative. This program aims to provide financial education to employees of Silent Restaurants, enabling them to participate equally in broader financial activities. Qianchi Academy immerses itself in the community, sharing the art of calligraphy in running script with residents, thereby promoting and preserving this cultural and artistic tradition. Additionally, the brand brings Chinese painting into communities, allowing middle-aged and elderly individuals to learn and appreciate traditional culture, enriching their spiritual and cultural lives.

While Quantum Song considers the “Annual Social Responsibility Award” an honor, it also recognizes the weight of the responsibility it carries. In the future, the company commits to fulfilling its social responsibilities, actively contributing to society, and leveraging its strength to promote the construction of a lifelong learning system accessible to all.

Disclaimer: The purpose of reposting this article on this website is to provide readers with more information; however, the content should not be considered investment or consumption advice. For inquiries regarding the article’s facts, readers are encouraged to consult the relevant parties. The opinions presented in the article do not represent those of this website and are solely for readers’ reference.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

