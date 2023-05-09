Radar RD6 Pioneer Edition goes on the market with a price of 145,800-Sina Automobile

To say that the pioneer of electrification of pickup trucks is Geely Radar. As early as last November, Geely Radar was the pioneer of electrification of pickup trucks. Its first model RD6 focuses on the mid-to-high-end market. On April 26, Radar RD6 (Configuration | Inquiry) Startup Edition was officially launched. The new model is priced at 145,800 yuan. The first car owner has a lifetime warranty, and the battery has a lifetime warranty. In terms of car purchase policies, 3,000 yuan can be used to deduct 8,000 car models , the actual price is 140,800.

In terms of appearance and interior, there is no big difference between Radar RD6 Venture Edition and the current model. The current style is basically maintained, but the position of the daytime running lights has been adjusted in details. In addition, the interior and exterior configuration of the car is simpler, such as the reduction of leather steering wheel, 4-way electric adjustment of the passenger seat, trailer package, 55-inch giant panoramic sunroof and other configurations.

Since 2016, 6 provinces in China have taken the lead in launching the pilot program of lifting the ban on pickup trucks. During the two sessions of this year, a number of CPPCC members submitted proposals, suggesting that pickup trucks be classified as passenger vehicles. It can be said that pickup trucks are currently entering cities Restrictions have been gradually eased.

But in fact, the total sales of pickup trucks in 2022 will be 512,000 units, a year-on-year decrease of 6%. In March of this year, the sales of pickup trucks will reach 48,000 units, a year-on-year decrease of an astonishing 13%. It is enough to see that the main reason is that traditional pickup trucks are completely behind passenger models in many aspects. The pickup truck industry and pickup truck users are completely deprived of the benefits brought by technological progress. As a result, some users who have demand for pickup trucks no longer consider fuel consumption. Pickup truck type.

With the continuous improvement of new energy development, the proportion of new energy vehicles in passenger vehicles has reached 20%. More and more users have demanded intelligent pure electric vehicles. The current mainstream models are basically Concentrated in the range of 100,000 to 150,000, what users want is not only cheap and easy to drive, but also higher-quality pickup trucks. Radar RD6 Venture Edition provides users with better quality at the price of traditional fuel pickups, and truly promotes The electrification of pickup trucks has opened up a new era of pickup trucks with “same price for oil and electricity”.

Radar RD6 Pioneering Edition systematically reforms these problems existing in traditional pickup trucks. In terms of size, the length, width and height are 5260mm/1900mm/1830mm, the wheelbase is 3120mm, the cargo box size is 1525/1450/540mm, and the rear box volume reaches 1200L, with a rated load of 450kg.

In terms of power, in terms of power, the RD6 Venture Edition is equipped with a new generation of high-performance permanent magnet synchronous motor with a maximum power of 200kW and a peak torque of 384N m. In terms of battery life, the RD6 Pioneer Edition CLTC has a battery life of 410km under comprehensive operating conditions, supports 120kW fast charging, and only takes 30 minutes to charge 30%-80%.

In terms of handling, the cornering angle of Radar RD6 Venture Edition is only two-thirds that of traditional pickups, and the minimum cornering radius reaches 6.1m. With high-end chassis tuning, it achieves the handling performance of passenger cars.

On the basis of “same price for oil and electricity”, Radar RD6 Business Edition meets the needs of users as much as possible, and uses the quality of “true passenger” to gain a foothold in the pickup truck market. At present, it seems that Radar RD6 Business Edition has opened the electric pickup truck market. However, there is still a long way to go before the popularization of pure electric pickup trucks. Let us wait and see how Geely Radar will develop.