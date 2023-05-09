Park Jay Fan’s performance in Shanghai requires women to make up and enter the venue. The details behind it are exposed.

A performance venue in Shanghai recently issued a statement regarding admission requirements, requiring female audience members to wear make-up before entering Jay Park’s performances. This request has caused widespread controversy and caused dissatisfaction among many netizens.

Jay Park is a popular Korean artist, and his performance in Shanghai is highly anticipated. However, the entry requirement for women to wear make-up issued by performance venues has aroused people’s doubts and opposition. Many netizens said that this requirement is unfair and unnecessary in cultural and artistic performances.

On social media, many people criticized the requirement. Some pointed out that this rule violated the principle of gender equality, because male spectators were not required to wear makeup to enter the venue. Some people think that such a request is very bad, and it may make some female audiences feel uncomfortable and even afraid to enter the performance.

Of course, there are also some netizens who support this request. They believe that such makeup requirements can improve audience etiquette and make the performance more formal and grand. However, there are not many voices from these people, and public opinion is mostly inclined to oppose it.

At present, Jay Park has not commented on this, but many netizens hope that the performance venue can withdraw this request, so that the audience can freely choose their own dress and makeup.

