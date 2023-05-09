The Youth League Working Committee of the Provincial Sports Bureau launched the themed group day activities_Zhejiang Online

The Youth League Working Committee of the Provincial Sports Bureau launched the theme group day activities

Source: Sport Tribune





Reporter Li Qichen

On the afternoon of May 5, the Youth League Working Committee of the Provincial Sports Bureau, together with the Youth League General Branch of the Provincial Archives and the Youth Work Committee, launched a group day activity with the theme of “Practice the 20th National Congress Youth Welcome to the Asian Games” at the Huanglong Sports Center.

During the event, everyone visited the remodeled Huanglong Asian Games venue, learned about the preparations for the Hangzhou Asian Games at the Huanglong Sports Center, and personally felt the perfect frontline work of the Asian Games, the rigorous work standards and the mental state of hard work and selflessness.

At the subsequent symposium, everyone had a lively exchange and discussion based on the content of Hangzhou Asian Games service guarantee, sports archives construction, etc., and expressed that they must unswervingly listen to and follow the party, and be determined to be ideal, Good young people in the new era who dare to take responsibility, can bear hardships, and are willing to struggle, actively participate in the Hangzhou Asian Games with a fighting attitude of daring to think and do well, and contribute youth wisdom and strength to the construction of a strong sports province.