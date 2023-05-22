Radio Italia, the concert in Milan fills up and pushes the trend of events

Listen to the audio version of the article

A cost of 1.5 million entirely covered with sponsors (indeed it went a little better) and eyes fixed on an encore in Palermo on 30 June. With awareness, explains Alessandro Volanti, sales and marketing director of Radio Italia: «These live event opportunities are an increasingly integral part of the radio offer. It’s true for us, but it’s true for everyone.”

The pouring rain did not stop the Radio Italia concert in Piazza Duomo in Milan, which was indeed packed on Saturday 20 May. An event now in its tenth edition. The first time was in 2012 on the occasion of Radio Italia’s 30th anniversary. «We only stopped in 2020 and 2021 due to force majeure», recalls Volanti. The format has been successful to the point that Radio Italia has aimed to re-propose it over the years in Palermo in 2017, 2019 and next 30 June 2023 and in Malta in 2019.

«The event – ​​explains Radio Italia’s marketing and commercial director – is totally free, in line with the spirit of Radio Italia which has always offered its listeners free of charge live events and special occasions. The artists bring three live songs and are accompanied by the Radio Italia Live Orchestra».

In short, a formula that Radio Italia solomusicaitaliana – about 25 million in advertising sales per year and third-largest radio station by audience, after Rtl 102.5 and Rds, in the second half of 2022 according to Ter data – to at least retain, and obviously aim to expand , your own community.

Also because the desired exposure was maximum: broadcast live on Radio Italia solomusicaitaliana, Radio Italia Tv (channel 70 and 570 DTT, Sky channel 725, TivùSat channel 35, via satellite on “Hot Bird” 13° East, only in Switzerland on Video Italia HD), and in audio/video streaming on radioitalia.it. In addition, live, already from 8.40 pm, simultaneously on Sky Uno and in streaming on NOW (and available on demand) and free-to-air on TV8 (at key 8 on the remote control). An official hashtag, #rilive, pushed across all social platforms with exclusive content and trending in Italy on Twitter is a parterre of exceptional influencers and creators. «Pushing on events that are able to excite – comments Volanti – is a necessary complement in a moment like this for the radio world».