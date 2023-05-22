Vaginal discharge, from the color it is possible to understand what causes them: when to worry

Vaginal discharge can scare every woman, to the point of pushing the most apprehensive to immediately consult a trusted gynecologist to remove any doubts. In some cases they can still be a more than natural situation.

Every woman should know her body in order to avoid alarmism that can be useless should she experience symptoms that she had never had before. This must therefore certainly concern the timing of the arrival of menstruation, but also any ailments that she may experience, knowing full well that they are usually the same or almost the same.

Having a trusted gynecologist to consult not only in case of need, but also to carry out the necessary checks, which should take place on an annual basis, therefore remains fundamental, in order to analyze together particular signs that can cause fear. Having vaginal discharge, it should be pointed out, is not always a negative, but there are cases in which a visit would be more than necessary.

Vaginal discharge: observing them is important

Vaginal discharge can be physiological at certain times of the montheven if it is good to check its characteristics to understand if there is nothing anomalous.

Everything falls within the norm when these are transparent and have no particular odors, nor are they accompanied by burning or itching. Generally they become more abundant in conjunction with ovulation, a period in which they also become more elastic, a characteristic that can appear evident even if they were to be held between the fingers. Some women may still feel uncomfortableabove all for the wet sensation that it can generate, for this very reason they may decide to wear a panty linerespecially if they are forced to be out of the house for several hours of the day.

There are situations where underestimating vaginal discharge can really be a mistake. There are several signals that should be considered as alarm bells: this happens when they are abundant, itchy, dense, white and lumpy (similar to cottage cheese). In the latter case they are attributable to candida. The situation should not be underestimated even when they become greyish, greenish, yellowish or with streaks of blood or give off a bad smell.

A gynecological examinationstarting from the transvaginal ultrasound but without forgetting the pap test, it becomes more than recommendable. At that juncture, the losses themselves will also be analyzed, as well as any collateral symptoms. The situation should not be underestimated if infections become frequent, even more so even after having followed a specific therapy, and in particular periods, such as pregnancy, elderly, diabetic or immunosuppressed patients.