G7, China summons Japanese ambassador: “Our country defamed”

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has complained to the Japanese ambassador in Beijing, Tarumi Hideo, over what it calls “defamations” and “attacks” suffered during the G7 summit in Hiroshima. Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Sun Weidong, who protested “speculation” about his country, said the G7 “clings to Cold War confrontation and thinking” and that its actions “go against historical trends, objective facts and international morality”. In a statement posted on China‘s foreign ministry website, Sun stressed that Japan, as a host, had “interfered in China‘s internal affairs,” a behavior, he concluded, “contrary to the fundamental principles of international law.” .