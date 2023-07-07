Rai schedules: Maggioni instead of the Annunziata. Report move. bailiff…

Pino Insegno returns to Rai: The Merchant at the Fair and the Legacy

Pino Insegno returns to Rai, will host the prime time access of Rai2 from 18 September to 22 December: The merchant at the fair, television re-edition of the classic Christmas game, with three competitors who will compete by testing luck, cunning and strategy. From 1 January he will pass on Rai1 at the helm of theInheritance at 18.45, taking over from Flavio Insinna.

Rai schedules, from Facci to De Girolamo, Costamagna and Damilano: talks and insights

Su Rai1 Francis Giorgino on Monday in the late evening he will be at the helm of XXI Century, when the present becomes the future, the weekly story of current affairs. On Rai2 Philip Faci will have the daily strip I make us yours, before the 13 news, while in the late evening there will be Luisella Costamagna at the helm of Tango, between current events, customs and a pinch of lightness. On Rai3 Nunzia DeGirolamo with Q&A (working title), prime time on Mondays. In access confirmed The horse and the rook with Marco Damilano.

Rai schedules, Maggioni in half an hour and Report instead of Fazio

Monica Maggioni takes the baton from Lucia Annunziata at the helm of In half an hour, on Sunday afternoons on Rai3. From 10 September, the former director of Tg1 will host the traditional Sunday afternoon appointment, which will have a second part, Stories from the world, dedicated to reports, stories and in-depth analyses. Confirmed Report from Monday to Sunday, in place of Che tempo che fa by Fabio Fazio passed to Discovery.

Rai schedules, Barbareschi returns to Rai3. Bailiff arrives on Rai1

Luke Barbareschi returns: it will be in the late evening on Rai3 with his In barba a tutto, eight episodes including interviews, monologues, clips and reports. Enrico Rogeri, with the musician’s eyes, will be in the late evening on Rai2 from December. In the afternoon of Rai1 instead of Serena Bortone comes the right time with Caterina Balivo: an infotainment program that aims to tell the story of Italian excellence in the social, cultural, entrepreneurial, sporting and entertainment fields, without neglecting current events and customs.

