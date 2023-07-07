by livesicilia.it – ​​13 minutes ago

2′ OF READING PALERMO – Thursday 20 July, at 18.30, at the Florio Stand in via Messina Marine 40, the presentation of the book by Fabrizio Cuttitta “La Sicilia unveiled”. They will converse with the author, the publisher Carlo Saladino and the magistrate Lorenzo Matassa. Sicily unveiled is a long journey with two protagonists who venture…

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo, at the Florio stand the presentation of the book "La Sicilia unveiled" appeared 13 minutes ago on the online newspaper livesicilia.it».

