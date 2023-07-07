Home » Palermo, at the Florio stand the presentation of the book “La Sicilia unveiled”
by admin
by livesicilia.it – ​​13 minutes ago

2′ OF READING PALERMO – Thursday 20 July, at 18.30, at the Florio Stand in via Messina Marine 40, the presentation of the book by Fabrizio Cuttitta “La Sicilia unveiled”. They will converse with the author, the publisher Carlo Saladino and the magistrate Lorenzo Matassa. Sicily unveiled is a long journey with two protagonists who venture…

