AC Milan welcomes Kumho Tire to the family of premium partners – Sport Marketing News

AC Milan e Kumho Tire are pleased to announce a new long-term partnership which sees the entry of the South Korean company into the family of Premium Partner Rossoneri as Official Tire Partner.

In the last four years, Milan has embarked on a path that has gone through the phases of recovery and relaunch and today, after the arrival of the new shareholder RedBird, has entered a new chapter, that of growth. A virtuous circle has thus been established which has involved all the souls of the Club: higher revenues lead to higher investments, which in turn encourage an improvement in performance, which lead to higher revenues. And this is the context in which the Korean company, which is one of the world‘s leading tire manufacturers, fits in.

The collaboration between the two brands is based on a series of shared values which inspire them to lead the path towards the future of their respective sectors through development and innovation, competence and open-mindedness. AC Milan and Kumho Tire are also deeply linked by fundamental principles such as passion, dedication and a continuous search for performance. With this collaboration Kumho Tire intends to increase and diversify its marketing activities and investments to reach a wider number of customers in key markets and thus strengthen its presence as a premium brand.

Giorgio FurlaniCEO of AC Milan, said: “We are delighted to welcome Kumho Tire to our family of Premium Partners and to start this journey together. We share a set of values ​​and a common vision that motivate both of us to push ourselves further and further beyond the boundaries and to continue our path of innovation”.

“Starting a journey alongside a partner like Kumho makes us proud and testifies to the global influence and relevance of our brand, with over 500 million fans worldwide – he added Casper StylsvigChief Revenue Officer di AC Milan. “We are confident that this new path will lead us to achieve together all the goals we have set ourselves”.

“We are very happy to start this premium partnership with AC Milan, a club famous all over the world and with a huge international fan base,” he has declared Jeong Il-Taik, CEO of Kumho Tire. “This collaboration will allow our brand to gain greater visibility around the world, as well as the possibility of developing a series of initiatives that will allow us to position ourselves as a premium brand”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

