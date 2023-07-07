Only 4 years of home prison will pay drunk driver who killed 2 women in Yopal in December

The First Promiscuous Peace Court of Ariporo ruled in the case of the death in a traffic accident of 26-year-old Jesica Lorena Perdomo Maldonado and 27-year-old Erika Alejandra Guzmán Machado, in events that occurred on December 15, 2022 in Yopal.

After analyzing the case for double culpable, aggravated homicide and continuing with the judicial process against Carlos Alexander Rodríguez, the judge sentenced him to serve 48 months in prison that he will serve at his home and pay a fine.

Also read: Two young women died after being run over by a vehicle in Yopal, one more was injured

The women victims were employees of a commercial establishment in the Unicentro Shopping Center in Yopal, they were rammed in Carrera 29 with Calle 21, by Carlos Alexander Rodríguez Martínez, who was driving a Suzuki license plate KST-497 vehicle, as confirmed by the authority. under the influence of intoxicating drinks and at the time of the events he was working as an official in the legal area of ​​the ESE Salud Yopal.

Declaration of the family of the victims

In their Facebook account, relatives of the victims rejected the sentence and stated as follows:

«These are moments of impotence to know that the law is for those who have no power! 2 dead mommies, 3 orphaned children… a drunk at the wheel. 4 years releaseable or less time; suspension of only 48 months of the driver’s license… my dear Colombia… Thank you very much to all those who put their hand in, from the capture 3 hours walking and in the hospital a chimba breathalyzer test, above there is an almighty GOD… “

CARLOS ALEXANDER RODRÍGUEZ accepted the charges of aggravated manslaughter and reached a preliminary agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office, which allowed him to access a reduction of one third of the sentence imposed by the judge, as established in the Penal Code for this type of offense. cases.

As he will only serve a sentence of 48 months in prison, said amount allows another benefit which is not being confined in a prison, so he can serve them in his place of residence.

In addition, as an ancillary measure, he was prohibited from driving a vehicle for the same period for the same period of time.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

