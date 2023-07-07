CD. Olmedo wants to remain undefeated

On the next date 7 of group B of the provincial promotion tournament, the Olmedo Sports Center will face Estudiantes de la Plata de Pallatanga.

The Riobambeño team is in the leadership of its group and arrives strengthened after having thrashed Sao Paulo in the last round. One of the notable strengths of the team led by Nelson Tapia is his solid defense.

Olmedo has not conceded a goal so far in the competition so far, an impressive achievement that demonstrates the team’s focus and discipline on the pitch. Under Tapia’s direction, Centro Deportivo Olmedo has worked hard to maintain its positive streak. The coach has put everything in order in preparing the team, making sure that the players are in optimum condition. The confrontation against Estudiantes de la Plata will be crucial for Olmedo. Both teams are fighting for promotion and every point counts at this stage of the competition.

Confidence is growing in the Olmedina community, the team is motivated, working hard to maintain its position in the leadership of group B, Olmedo will seek to continue his undefeated streak and ensure a result that allows him to continue adding points against Estudiantes de the Silver. This date will be key to increasing the goal difference, due to the equal points with Daquilema Fútbol Club, who are also in the direct qualifying zone to play the home run that defines the quotas for the next phase. Among the novelties presented by the Riobambeño idol, is the injury of Ariel Perea, central midfielder who suffered a blow to his left knee and is carrying out differentiated work for his recovery.