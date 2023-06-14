Home » The Army confirms the kidnapping of two people who were moving along the Saravena – Arauquita highway
The Army confirms the kidnapping of two people who were moving along the Saravena – Arauquita highway

The Army confirms the kidnapping of two people who were moving along the Saravena – Arauquita highway

In facts that are the subject of investigation, the ELN would have kidnapped two people who were traveling on the road that leads from Saravena to Arauquita, in the department of Arauca.

As confirmed by the National Army, one of the kidnapped persons is the wife of a soldier who belongs to the Quirón Task Force, and the other person is a public transport driver.

This crime against humanity, and according to what was reported, occurred on the afternoon of June 13 of this year, when the wife of the soldier was traveling in a public vehicle.

Once the fact became known, the competent authorities were immediately notified and inter-institutional work began with the respective actions for the release of the hostages. In the same way, the respective complaints will be filed before national and international organizations for this crime.

The Eighth Division indicates that it is the responsibility of the kidnappers of the Eastern War Front of the ELN, the life and physical integrity of the woman and the driver of the vehicle.

Source: National Army – Eighth Division

