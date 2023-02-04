Eight million more than the 2022 Festival

This is Rai’s ambitious turnover target for the 73rd edition of the Sanremo Festival, scheduled from 7 to 11 February. Other than songs, here we are talking about substantial collections in the first real year of exit from Covid. The definitive data will be communicated only on Sunday 12 February from number one of Rai advertising, Gian Paolo Tagliavia. If the target were met, the Song Festival would represent more than 7% of the company’s overall 2021 turnover (687 million euros). “It is the first real post-Covid year. In addition there are some shifts in advertising towards digital media – explains a source – the accounts will be settled in the end”.

Judging by the Rai advertising price list, things shouldn’t be looking bad at all. An average of nine thousand euros per second for a spot during the festival against 5 thousand the previous year. For a pass at the end of the transmission, the advertiser will have to shell out 74 thousand euros. Not really peanuts in times of crisis for an event that has a budget of around 16 million euros. Thanks also to the skill of the conductor, Amadeus, which will collect between 500,000 and 600,000 euros, against the approximately 30 thousand euros which, according to unconfirmed rumors, should go to the co-hosts.

Sponsors are also shedding their skin

In past years, for example, Tim has always been one of the biggest supporters of the Italian Song Festival paying out up to 8.5 million euros to support the singing event. This year, however, he cut the budget, also due to the delicate financial issue of the group.

Instead, it appeared among the partners for the first time generals. “The Festival – explains a note – told from a suggestive setting, the Generali Balcony of the Sanremo Agency in front of the Ariston, which with the voice of Valentina Romani – a young Italian actress starring in TV series such as ‘Mare Fuori’ – will offer live connections during the ‘Prima Festival’ and will be the spokesperson for a unique perspective on the Ariston Theater through social media, also to be closer to the younger generations”.

Banca Ifis it will be there title sponsor Of Sanremo House 2023the official home of the Italian Song Festival, conceived and created by Events Group Consortium, which will be set up in the heart of the Ligurian town during the days of the event. Institutional partners will also be theEni con Plenitudethe group Msc con Costa Crociere e Suzuki. Also among the new entries Dyson come partner haircare e VeraLabskincare side.

The Sanremo Festival remains big business for everyone

According to reports from the breaking latest news agency, the entire event could be worth between 75 and 85 million euros. The estimate includes hospitality businesses, services, the flower and music business. Even if a lot clearly depends on the turnout not only of the public that will be in the room, but also of curious people looking for an autograph or a selfie with the stars. A mission impossible to still find a place at the Ariston where season tickets were sold at the price of 1,290 euros for the five evenings in the stalls and 672 euros for the gallery.

For the Ariston expected collection at the box office of almost two million

The full theater will bring in a respectable figure with its 1550 seats of which 1242 in the stalls and the rest between the gallery and boxes. In particular, an evening in the stalls should bring in around 124,000 euros in cash, while the gallery should bring in a total of around 136,000 euros for each of the four initial evenings. In total, between stalls and gallery, about a million. Figure to which is added the collection of the final for which prices skyrocket with an expected income of around 900 thousand euros.

Tourism starts again

All sold out in the hotels on the coast between Bordighera and Bussana with considerably increased during the days of the Festival. for a few days already Federalberghi has announced a full house. Via Booking, it is not possible to find a hotel room for less than 900 euros. While availability remains in widespread hotels and agritourisms around 400 euros. With all the annexes and connected related to travel. It is also a question of a rich tourism that spends in the city. According to the estimates of Fipe-Confcommercio, there is talk of at least 800 million in receipts for commercial establishments. It is certainly not a small figure especially after the difficult times of Covid.

And the casino is also bankrupt

Already last year the structure recovered the levels of 2020 when only in the first days of February it had exceeded 2 million in turnover. For this year, according to the Courier, business soared by 70% compared to January 2022. For Sanremo, the Casino is after all one of the first items of income. But flowers also play their part with a turnover of around ten million euros a year.