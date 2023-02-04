Home World we will be able to anticipate Early Access thanks to the trick of New Zealand
Warner Bros. ha announced today that the Early Access of Hogwarts Legacywhich allows buyers of the Deluxe Edition of the game to start it 3 days before the launch date, February 7, it will be activated in every country of the world at the local midnight.

This means that, as always happens in cases like this, the New Zeland will be the very first country to be able to play for the title and that, consequently, the holders of the Digital Deluxe Edition they will be able to anticipate the download by putting the country of the console in New Zealand. By doing so it will be possible to start it already at 12:00 Italian on Monday 6 February.

If you can’t wait to play it and have purchased this version of the game, then you just have to wait for noon on Monday!

