Rai, the amendment that brings Fuortes to the San Carlo in Naples appears in the CDM

Rai, Fuortes towards the San Carlo in Naples

Accelerate the new physiognomy of Rai center-right license plate. As far as he can report Affaritaliani.it, in fact, in Cabinet convened for 10 am on 1 May, a specific amendment will also be discussed. Or, rather, ad personam. Inserted in an agenda that provides for urgent measures for social inclusion e access to the world of work and in the field of healththe amendment would provide that all theater administrators lapse upon completion of the seventieth year of age.

What does this have to do with Rai? Simple, it would trigger a series of chain reactions. The superintendent of the San Carlo Theater in Naples, in fact, Stéphane Lissner, was born on January 23, 1953 and has therefore reached the maximum threshold beyond which. His exit from the prestigious assembly would open the doors to Carlo Fuortes, CEO of Rai who aspired to La Scala to leave Viale Mazzini but who will have to “make do” (so to speak) to disembark in the shadow of Vesuvius.

Instead of Fuortes should arrive Roberto Sergio, current director of RaiRadio as Affaritaliani.it had already anticipated two months ago. And a lawsuit that has been going on for too long would end. In recent days, in fact, the negotiation seems to have taken on perhaps a decisive acceleration, with a solution that would satisfy both the government and Fuortes himself.

