New car, do you want to spend little? Here is the one that costs the least of all

The car that costs the least on the Italian market is one of the best-selling, even if there is good competition. All the details.

Hard times for the car market, which has experienced a 2022 from the hands of the hair. Initially, it was thought that what ended a few months ago could be the year of rebirth, after a two-year period characterized by Covid-19 and the continuous lockdowns, which only left us alone last year.

However, the economic crisis linked to the pandemic and the final blow of the war between Russia and Ukraine did the rest, destroying the residual hopes of recovery of the car market. 2023 has not started badly and there seems to be some small signs of recovery, but it will take some time before the situation is resolved.

The problem also arises from the increase in prices and long delivery times, which have discouraged consumers from buying new products on the market.. If you are looking for an opportunity, today we will reveal which is the least expensive car on the Italian market, which beats all rivals by distance.

Cars, the Dacia Sandero Stepway costs the least of all

If we want to take the Italian market as a reference, we immediately discover that the car that costs the least is the Dacia Sandero Stepway. The Romanian house, in fact, is well known for its very cheap models, and this is the secret of the brand owned by the Renaultwhich thus manages to record exceptional numbers on the sales front.

The Sandero Stepway can be purchased at a price of 11,900 euros as a base, and no one else on the new market can do it better. Let’s talk about the Essential equipment, with the SCe 65 petrol engine and a manual gearbox. Even on the color front there is a strong limitation, because to pay so little you can only opt for white, otherwise there is already a surcharge.

Even the manual air conditioning cannot be chosen, because otherwise you would pay an extra 500 euros. However, the latter is defined by everyone as an object that cannot be ignored, so we can also say that this car can be purchased starting from 12,400 euros, which would still make it the cheapest car on the Italian market.

Behind the Dacia Sandero Stepway positions another foreigner, namely the Come on Picanto, another car with excellent sales. Its basic price starts at 14,100 euros, therefore, clearly higher than that of the group Renault. The third place goes to another Asian, namely the Hyundai i10, which can become yours for 14,990 euros, but if you want to add the package full of Plus Pack accessories, you will have a fairly low surcharge, and you can pay 15,550 euros for it.

The top five is concluded by two European models, one of which is Italian. In fourth place among the cheapest is the Renault Twingo, yours for 15,350 euros. Behind her is the FIAT Panda, or the best-selling Italian in our country, which has a base price of 15,600 euros, a marked increase compared to previous years. The market is in crisis and expenses have grown, in the hope that better times will come.