Rai, the Barbareschi case explodes. Clashes on the rally of centrodx and polo film

Rai, CEO Sergio: “But which purges? We will be more pluralist than before”

“I haven’t removed anyone without placing them back. I can’t worry about who left because they feel threatened. But by whom?” La Stampa today publishes an interview with the new CEO of Rai, Roberto Sergio. “But which Telekabul or TeleMeloni of Italy…. Do you think, someone with my story, a lifelong Christian Democrat who knows like few others the belly and belly of this company starts purging someone…”.

“My first act on the board was to confirm all the programmes: starting with Cartabianca, Mezz’Ora in più and Report”, he explains. Indeed, “we have known each other since the days of the Lotto game, a lifetime, from nineties, we are friends and I thanked him”, adds Sergio to La Stampa. “Luckily for me, I know the company perfectly and I also know all the many aspects that distinguish itjust as I know the strengths and weaknesses of the professionals who work there, in short, I know the good ones and also the less good ones: we will try to use the best there is to make Rai a leader in ratings and in respect of pluralism”.

Rai, exposed by the board of directors to cancel the Barbareschi programme

But in the meantime three other dossiers of controversy are already exploding. The first is reported by the Corriere della Sera, which explains that two directors, Francesca Bria (Pd area) and Riccardo Laganà (Rai employees) “have asked to cancel the second edition of the program hosted by Luca Barbareschi, In Barba al tutto, which would be foreseen by the 2023 production and transmission plans of the Culture genre. The reason is the recent interview in which the conductor declared that «actresses who report harassment seek publicity»”.

“We consider Mr. Barbareschi’s words extremely serious – they write – and we ask that, in the light of the policies for the enhancement and protection of women firmly desired and supported by this board of directors, as well as to avoid damage to his image and further controversies for the public service, both the cancellation of the program in question has been evaluated by the current leaders”.

Barbareschi’s reply was not long in coming, reports Corriere: “Comic moments in Rai. I don’t have any contract and therefore it is preventive censorship on the basis of a legitimate thought of mine, among other things absolutely respectful of women. My TV program is scheduled even if the contract hasn’t been signed yet. If this happened, I would have to sue the directors for the damage done to the company, given that the previous edition of the program had excellent results”.

Controversy over the center-right rally on Rai 24 and the new hub for films and series

Meanwhile, Corriere della Sera always explains that “the Rai Supervisory Commission “will evaluate very carefully” the decision of RaiNews24 to broadcast the live coverage of the rally of center-right leaders in support of the candidate for mayor of Catania on Friday, where you vote today and tomorrow”. That of the rally broadcast live at the end of the electoral campaign for the Municipal elections is “the first political grain for the new Rai managers”.

The director of RaiNews24 replied by guaranteeing that during the day the masthead “gave ample space to all political forces”, thus respecting a level playing field. The oppositions are not at all convinced.

Repubblica instead tells of another project, that is to create a unique hub for films, series and documentaries. Basically, according to Repubblica: “Unify the structures that make fictional films and shorts, to replace the right-wing imagery with the left-wing one”.

