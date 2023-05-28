Direct flood in Emilia Romagna May 28, 2023, Bonaccini signs for 10 million interventions. The applications for the contribution for the displaced are underway

“It is unimaginable that someone could manage the reconstruction from Rome and outside of a democratic and transparent relationship with this community”, says the governor of Emilia Romagna, Stefano Bonaccini, in an interview with ‘Avvenire’.
“There is still a need not to go to the provinces of Forlì, Cesena and Ravenna where the secondary road network is still affected by the presence of mud and water and to leave free circulation for vehicles intended for rescue and recovery”, underlines the State Police, which updates news on traffic conditions.
“Pools of tractors and motor pumps made available by farmers and local entrepreneurs are in action to lower the water level that submerges the town of Conselice and the surrounding countryside”, communicates Daniele Gieri, president of the Coldiretti section of Conselice (Ravenna)
“Romagna is there and wants to be ready to welcome tourists for the summer season”, says the Governor, Stefano Bonaccini. “The big heart of the Emilia-Romagna people has once again shown that it beats strongly together with the desire to leave immediately, despite the devastating flood that hit the area hard; an event, by proportions, never happened before in the country”.
“The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister Matteo Salvini was in Forlì, in the Cava and Romiti districts, to check the situation after the dramatic consequences of the bad weather. The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister met some citizens, including the relatives of some people who lost their lives in the via Padulli was battered. Salvini expressed solidarity and reiterated admiration for the strength of the Emilia-Romagna people and for the many volunteers who came from all over Italy to lend a hand. Salvini was also in Brisighella, where he listened to some agricultural entrepreneurs who highlighted the need greater attention and care for the area. Today, for the second time since the emergency, the Minister made an institutional stop in the prefecture of Bologna to take stock of the situation on transport and infrastructure. In the presence of President Stefano Bonaccini, Salvini reaffirmed the total commitment of MIT to support the region with maximum availability towards all local administrators “. So a note from the ministry.