Direct flood in Emilia Romagna May 28, 2023, Bonaccini signs for 10 million interventions. The applications for the contribution for the displaced are underway

9:24 Bonaccini and the reconstruction “It is unimaginable that someone could manage the reconstruction from Rome and outside of a democratic and transparent relationship with this community”, says the governor of Emilia Romagna, Stefano Bonaccini, in an interview with ‘Avvenire’.

9:48 Salvini today in Bologna Today the Minister of Infrastructure and Northern League leader Matteo Salvini returns to Bologna: he will give updates on roads and railways

9:55 Health risks The regional councilor for health policies, Raffaele Donini, has convened the heads of the health companies for tomorrow afternoon on the subject of vaccinations and, more generally, of coordination for aid

10:24 Road network in Romagna “There is still a need not to go to the provinces of Forlì, Cesena and Ravenna where the secondary road network is still affected by the presence of mud and water and to leave free circulation for vehicles intended for rescue and recovery”, underlines the State Police, which updates news on traffic conditions.

11:00 Conselice submerged “Pools of tractors and motor pumps made available by farmers and local entrepreneurs are in action to lower the water level that submerges the town of Conselice and the surrounding countryside”, communicates Daniele Gieri, president of the Coldiretti section of Conselice (Ravenna)

12:25 Tourism and the restart “Romagna is there and wants to be ready to welcome tourists for the summer season”, says the Governor, Stefano Bonaccini. “The big heart of the Emilia-Romagna people has once again shown that it beats strongly together with the desire to leave immediately, despite the devastating flood that hit the area hard; an event, by proportions, never happened before in the country”.

12:55 After 12 days ‘only’ yellow alert After 12 days, the Emilia Romagna weather alert is mild, ‘only’ yellow: for Monday 29 May, Arpae notes, scattered short-lived thunderstorms are not excluded, however critical conditions remain in the Bolognese plain (with particular reference to the areas of Medicina, Molinella and Budrio), Ravenna and Forlì, due to the high saturation of the soils and the difficulty of disposing of water overflowed by watercourses. In the mountainous and hilly central-eastern areas of the region, conditions of high soil saturation remain which are favorable to the worsening of slope instability and erosion phenomena in watercourses, triggered in recent weeks.

14:25 Bonaccini: “Viability problems and damage” Stefano Bonaccini: “We have internal road problems: 476 roads closed, 304 partially and 94 alternate one-way. From Reggio Emilia to Valmarecchia 380 landslides. In all, from initial estimates, we have 680 million damage to provincial roads. One billion euros with those municipal roads. State roads 120 million damage”

14:35 Salvini: “Concrete signs of a restart” Matteo Salvini in the Prefecture: “We can give concrete signs of a restart. We give certain times for the railway reopening for the June 2 bridge. Tomorrow the Bologna-Rimini line starts again. Then also the Faenza and Forlì train and the Bologna-Ravenna via Faenza. The fast regionals between Rimini and Ancona are also restarting”

14:45 On 30 May the Ferrara-Ravenna-Rimini line restarts Salvini: “The Ferrara Ravenna Rimini line restarts on Tuesday 30 May. Freight traffic in the Ravenna port has reopened and also the Futa since last night”

14:55 Salvini: “The commissioner? He won’t have magic wands” Salvini: “The reconstruction commissioner will not have magic wands. Even if baby Jesus arrived, he would not solve problems in a week. You don’t have to wait for the commissioner to leave again…”. And he adds: “No veto on Bonaccini. The government will make the best choice. Timing? For me, the commissioner must be decided as soon as possible”. politics”

15:00 Water quality: check on May 30th For the Emilia-Romagna coast, the first Arpae sampling, for water quality control, will be on May 30

15:18 Elly Schlein in Cesena and Bagnacavallo This morning, Pd Secretary Elly Schlein was at the volunteer center set up at the “Don Milani” schools in Cesena together with Mayor Enzo Lattuca. “Just yesterday was the centenary of the birth of Don Milani, and his example of commitment and solidarity, of support for those who struggle the most, makes us think of this school named after him which today is animated by volunteers who have been collecting and they distribute food to displaced people and to those who have lost everything”, she said. Schlein was then also in Bagnacavallo with the mayor Eleonora Proni and the mayor of Ravenna Michele De Pascale to see the breaking point of the embankment and the restoration works. and visit the hamlet of Villanova which was badly hit by the flood.

16:10 Bonaccini: “Like Emilia, we will also rebuild Romagna” “As we rebuilt Emilia after the earthquake 11 years ago, we will also rebuild Romagna – says the governor Bonaccini in connection with ‘Domenica in’ – In these days we have also given a very beautiful image of politics: all united beyond beyond belonging, because we have a duty to stay close to our communities. We are telling the government we must work together and quickly: we demand that, as happened with the earthquake, those who have been damaged have 100% of the compensation. Tuesday President Mattarella will come: I thank him because he has always been close to us in recent years”.

17:15 Even Conte today in the flooded areas The president of the M5s Giuseppe Conte today visited some areas affected by the flood (Faenza and Ravenna), “bringing the solidarity and closeness of the entire 5 Star Movement to the affected population. Accompanying him were our regional coordinators Marco Croatti and Gabriele Lanzi”, the 5 Star Movement announced in a post on social media. “During the visit – concludes the post – President Conte spoke with citizens, volunteers and civil protection personnel who have been working tirelessly for days. In every meeting Conte spoke words of closeness and strength, inviting the population not to give up and count on the M5S for any support need”.

18:15 The applications for the contribution for the displaced are underway. Bonaccini signed the decree Citizens who have had to leave their homes due to the events that have hit Emilia-Romagna since the beginning of May and who have found alternative accommodation (for example with relatives or friends, or in caravans and campers) can apply for the self-employment contribution accommodation (Cas). This is what the decree signed by the president of the Region Stefano Bonaccini, as delegate commissioner for the emergency, provides. ”Active support to the population starts with this provision, after the emergency measures put in place in recent days for first aid. In consideration of the vastness and complexity of the event, in agreement with the mayors and the National Department of Civil Protection, we have worked to streamline the procedures as much as possible, contain the times of investigation and payments, quarterly the disbursements (rather than on a six-monthly basis, as from practice) – underlines Bonaccini -. Anyone who has had to leave their home against their will will be supported for as long as necessary. In these hours, then, we are working to start, already by the middle of the week, the punctual reconnaissance of the damages, always starting from the homes: it is a priority not only to guarantee all families the tools for a rapid and complete quantification of the damages suffered , but at the same time activate the first refreshment measures, waiting for the Government to share with us a comprehensive and satisfactory compensation plan for families and businesses. Already on Monday we will discuss this with the mayors too and we will activate a tool that we want to be as simple and fast as possible”. To submit an application, it is necessary to have the registered residence and habitual residence in the vacated house on the start date of the calamitous events (May 1st) as shown by the historical certificate of family status (not domicile).

18:20 Bonaccini signs for 10 million interventions From relief activities and assistance to the population, to contributions for autonomous accommodation, passing through the first extremely urgent interventions on watercourses The president of the Emilia-Romagna Region Stefano Bonaccini, as delegate Commissioner for the emergency , approved a first excerpt of the urgent civil protection intervention plan which defines the destination of the first 10 million euros, allocated by the Council of Ministers with the resolution of the state of emergency, in favor of the seven provincial territories affected by the flood events of the month in May: Reggio Emilia, Modena, Bologna, Ferrara, Forlì-Cesena, Ravenna and Rimini. “With this Plan – explains the vice president in charge of Civil Protection Irene Priolo – we give initial coverage to the interventions that were immediately adopted, in the most dramatic days of the emergency, to bring relief and assistance to the population. In the face of a tragedy of these proportions, with very serious damage to our communities and the territory, our goal is to do quickly and well and restore the entities that have intervened to support the population and for the extremely urgent works prepared. No one must be left alone”. Of these, 3.1 million will be used to meet the expenses incurred by local authorities for relief and assistance activities for the population; three for the first contributions for autonomous accommodation for those who have had to leave the house, 1.2 million to reimburse the expenses incurred by the civil protection volunteers. Lastly, 2.7 million are aimed at first interventions of extreme urgency, carried out on watercourses following the first flood event which hit the region at the beginning of May.

18:35 Tuesday Mattarella in Romagna: where The program is still being defined and will try to guarantee the possibility of having the President of the Republic visit the affected areas, disturbing the daily aid and relief operations as little as possible. According to current information, the head of state should move between Cesena, Forlì (where he could meet a group of volunteers), Faenza (where he should see the mayors) and a helicopter transfer to Modigliana, one of the countries in the area that has remained almost isolated after the storms.

19:21 Salvini in Forlì See also Work at the gym Barbieri, the mayor: "Let's help sport in Cremona" “The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister Matteo Salvini was in Forlì, in the Cava and Romiti districts, to check the situation after the dramatic consequences of the bad weather. The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister met some citizens, including the relatives of some people who lost their lives in the via Padulli was battered. Salvini expressed solidarity and reiterated admiration for the strength of the Emilia-Romagna people and for the many volunteers who came from all over Italy to lend a hand. Salvini was also in Brisighella, where he listened to some agricultural entrepreneurs who highlighted the need greater attention and care for the area. Today, for the second time since the emergency, the Minister made an institutional stop in the prefecture of Bologna to take stock of the situation on transport and infrastructure. In the presence of President Stefano Bonaccini, Salvini reaffirmed the total commitment of MIT to support the region with maximum availability towards all local administrators “. So a note from the ministry.