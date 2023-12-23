Home » Rai Way, pressing funds for the wedding with Ei Towers
A group of RaiWay shareholder funds has asked the board of directors of the listed tower company for an update on the aggregation operation with Ei Towers, a company controlled by F2i and participated by MediaForEurope

by Andrea Biondi and Andrea Fontana

December 22, 2023

A group of RaiWay shareholder funds has asked the board of directors of the listed tower company for an update on the aggregation operation with Ei Towers, a company controlled by F2i and participated by MediaForEurope. This is what Reuters writes, referring to a web meeting that took place between investor representatives and the management of Rai Way, the CEO Roberto Cecatto and the president Gisueppe Pasciucco. The group of investors represents a total of 10% of Rai Way’s capital and includes asset management companies such as Amber Capital, Artemsi, Banca Mediolanum, Kairos and HSBC, present in the capital since Rai Way was listed on the stock exchange.

In 2022, a Prime Ministerial Decree from the Draghi government had opened up the possibility for Rai to reduce its stake in Rai Way from the current 65% to a minimum of 30% and the market had begun to bet on the aggregation operation to create a national tower hub broadcasting. However, the industrial plan being prepared by Rai seems oriented towards selling a portion of its share on the market to obtain immediate proceeds.

