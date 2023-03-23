Next Monday, the railway and transport union (EVG) and Verdi want to paralyze large parts of public transport with warning strikes. The railway assumes “massive effects”. What rights do travelers have? Here is the overview.

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

AOn Monday, long-distance and local rail services will be on strike nationwide: the railway and transport union (EVG) and the Verdi services union have called on employees in the transport industry and important infrastructure areas “to an all-day labor dispute”. The railway assumes “massive effects”. If trains are cancelled, come significantly late or miss the connection as a result, passengers have the right to compensation.

When is there compensation?

If you arrive at your destination at least one hour late, you will be reimbursed 25 percent of the fare, and if you arrive two hours late, the responsible railway company must reimburse 50 percent of the price. According to Bahn, passengers can choose between a voucher or payment of the amount.

If a delay of at least 20 minutes at the destination is foreseeable, passengers can take another train. Higher quality trains can also be used as long as they do not require a reservation. The ticket for this must first be paid for, but the surcharge paid will be refunded.

Season tickets are compensated at a flat rate from a delay of at least one hour – since amounts under four euros are not paid out, passengers usually have to submit delays collectively.

also read

Can I cancel the trip?

If it is foreseeable that the train will arrive at its destination at least one hour later than planned, passengers can withdraw from the journey and have the full fare reimbursed. Anyone who is already on the road and cancels the journey can have the unused part reimbursed. If you return to the starting station, you get the full price back.

How do I get my money?

Claims can be asserted within one year. The passenger rights form required for this is available directly on the delayed train, in the travel center and at the information desk on the railway, or it can be downloaded online. A digital refund is also possible: If the ticket was bought online or on a mobile device, the compensation can be paid via your own customer account in the Bahn app or on bahn.de be requested.

also read

Deutsche Bahn recommends that delays be confirmed by the train attendant or staff at the travel center. Consumer advocates also advise taking photos of display boards showing delayed or canceled trains, or creating screenshots from the app or website.

With these receipts, the ticket and the completed Passenger Rights Form the trip can be claimed. The documents can be sent digitally or by post to the Passenger Rights Service Center or handed in at the travel center. Cross-border tickets purchased from Deutsche Bahn or unconfirmed delays and refunds for season tickets are processed exclusively by the service center.

also read

What am I still entitled to?

Anyone stranded at a train station at night and unable to get anywhere is entitled to alternative transport, which can cost up to 80 euros, or in the worst case to accommodation and transport there. Deutsche Bahn points out that transport organized by it or overnight accommodation organized by it always takes precedence over an alternative that you organize yourself. The latter will not be reimbursed – unless the passenger was unable to reach anyone on the train.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

“Kick-off Politics” is WELT’s daily news podcast. The most important topic analyzed by WELT editors and the dates of the day. Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music or directly via RSS feed.