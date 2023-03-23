When we get caught picking our noses, it’s mostly embarrassing. However, it is more than a bad habit: If you drill too often and too deep, you can get sick. Even studies show that.

“Don’t pick your nose” is something we hear early on. Children usually pop unabashedly and extensively. For them, it’s like thumb sucking. They often do it out of boredom or to discover what is hidden in the dark corridors behind the two nostrils and then to bring something to light. It’s actually a natural thing – but it can also be dangerous.

Picking your nose has always been the subject of various research papers. Australian researchers have shown in mice that the bacterial species Chlamydia pneumoniae can reach the brain via the olfactory nerve. The study was published on the specialist portal Nature in October 2022.

The researchers found a link between a central nervous system (CNS) infection with Chlamydia pneumoniae and Alzheimer’s disease. When the bacterium is on its way through the body, the brain cells respond and make amyloid beta protein. It is known as a typical indicator of dementia. But other diseases can now also be traced back to excessive nose picking and the damage that may result from it.

Bacteria can get from the nose to the brain

Hardly anyone disinfects their fingers before sticking them up their nose, and our hands are full of bacteria. If the immune system is weakened and the mucous membrane is not intact, bacteria can get into the brain and trigger what is known as bacterial meningitis. If bacteria get there, they can cause the inflammation, which can lead to symptoms such as fever, headache, stiff neck, sensitivity to light, and confusion.

Bacterial meningitis is a serious condition that can cause other complications. These include brain damage, strokes, seizures, and there is a risk of hearing loss. The doctor will usually treat the disease with antibiotics that are administered intravenously.

Our nose reacts to the smallest changes

Our nose is a filigree structure with around five to ten million olfactory cells. They are located in the upper nasal cavity. The nasal secretion filters pathogens and pollutants such as pollen and dust from the air before they reach the lungs. It protects our respiratory organ from infection and damage. In addition, the nasal mucosa moistens the air we breathe and prevents it from drying out. Bacteria and viruses are caught by the mucus and transported out of the nose via the cilia.

If we drill too deep, too aggressively and for too long in the nose, we can damage the sensitive nasal mucosa. The injuries that occur can not only lead to nosebleeds, but also to a rupture of the nasal septum. This in turn can lead to a narrowing of the nasal passages, which impairs breathing. Depending on how severe the damage is, an operation may be required. The surgeon performs what is known as a septoplasty: the nasal septum is corrected so that those affected can breathe easily again.

In rare cases, picking in the nose can become an obsessive-compulsive disorder. Psychologists then speak of rhinotillexomania. It describes an addictive behavior that those affected can often no longer control and that they show especially when they are nervous or insecure. Constant nose picking can also be an indication of psychological problems.

Men poke more often

Most people pick their nose when they feel unobserved. In addition to your own four walls, a popular place for things to happen is the car. When waiting in front of a traffic light, quite a few drivers go about cleaning their noses. At 62 percent, men pop a little more often than women at 51 percent. This is the result of a survey conducted by the author Christoph Drösser for his book entitled “How we Germans tick”.

evaluated. The number of unreported cases is probably higher. Who likes to admit that the finger disappears up the nose from time to time?

Author: Gudrun Heise