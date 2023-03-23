Home Entertainment “Facu” Campazzo celebrated his “birthday” with Red Star’s victory in the Euroleague
"Facu" Campazzo celebrated his "birthday" with Red Star's victory in the Euroleague

“Facu” Campazzo celebrated his “birthday” with Red Star’s victory in the Euroleague

Red Star of Serbia returned to victory in the Euroleague to celebrate the birthday of Facundo Campazzo. The Serbian team broke the drought in the European tournament by beating Baskonia of Spain 74-63 in Belgrade.

The Cordovan point guard celebrated his 32nd birthday with the win. “Facu” did not shine in attack (he had just scored 24 points, his best mark in the Euroleague), but he excelled in defense for Red Star’s victory.

Campazzo contributed 7 assists, 3 points (1/6 on triples), 3 rebounds and two steals in 30 minutes.

While the other Argentine from the Serbian capital, Luca Vildoza (ex-Baskonia), collaborated with 3 goals, 3 assists and 3 recoveries in 11 minutes, while the scorer for Red Star was Nemanja Nedovic with 20 points.

At Baskonia, Darius Thompson stood out with 15 goals.

Red Star is still far from the playoffs of the main European championship, adding 13 wins and 17 losses, four dates from the end of the regular phase of 34 games. On the next day, it will be measured on March 29 with Valencia from Spain, at home; on date 32 he will visit Asvel of France (March 31); it will continue against Olympiacos of Greece, on April 6; and will close against Feberbahce of Turkey on April 13.

