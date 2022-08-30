Listen to the audio version of the article

Crugnola does full loot on the Brescia roads

The leaders of the Italian Absolute Rally Championship Sparco (Ciar) have conquered full loot, winning the absolute to which are added the bonus points of the Power Stage, or the opening test “Valle Sabbia Dall’Era Valerio Srl” held in the afternoon on Friday. The crew has thus taken another step towards winning the title which will be decided at the last round of the season of 2 Valli in Verona. The Crugnola crew and Ometto won with a 50.7 second margin, the widest gap of the 2022 season, a lead built with six special stage wins. The key moment on the PS5 “Pertiche”, the queen stage of the race with its over 26 kilometers; starting first, the Varese driver found a drier condition than his rivals who had to travel the stretch in the rain, a situation that allowed the French manufacturer to increase his advantage in a very important way.

Albertini first of the Brescians

In second place the idol of the house Stefano Albertini, navigated by Danilo Fappani, winner here in the 2021 edition, was very good at competing in a concrete and error-free race with the Skoda Fabia Rally2 Evo. This result allowed him to close as first Brescia crew at the finish line and to boast the Trophy dedicated to Luca Livella. A good third place for the Hyundai i20 N Rally2 of the reigning champions Giandomenico Basso and Lorenzo Granai who, with great experience, were able to achieve the second podium of the season in a race like the Rally 1000 Miglia where they always performed well.

Fourth place for Andrea Nucita and Rudy Pollet on Skoda Fabia Rally2 Evo, authors of a great performance when returning to the Ciar with a four-wheel drive after some time. The Sicilian driver proved to have a great pace by winning two tests and before the heavy rain on “Pertiche” he was second overall less than 10 seconds behind Crugnola.

Fifth place for Fabio Andolfi and Manuel Fenoli on Skoda Fabia Rally2 Evo who once again were protagonists in the fight for the podium and lost fourth place in the last special after a good confrontation.

A lackluster race for De Tommaso

A whole other race was expected for De Tommaso-Bizzocchi on Skoda Fabia Rally2 Evo, the other contender for the title together with Crugnola but who never excelled here in Brescia and finished “only” in sixth place. Alessandro Perico-Mauro Turati in Skoda Fabia Rally2 Evo finished seventh in a really tough race. Luca Bottarelli-Walter Pasini in a Skoda Fabia Rally2 Evo eighth; Giacomo Scattolon-Giovanni Bernacchini on Skoda Fabia Rally2 Evo noni and, to close the top ten, Rudy Michelini-Michele Perna on Volkswagen Polo GTi Rally2).