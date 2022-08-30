Original title: The 2nd Macao Laiwu International TV Festival Jin Xuan Award announced that “Meritorious” won the best Chinese drama series

Sohu Entertainment News (Zhuang Zixiu/Text) On August 28, the winners of the Golden Xuan Awards of the 2nd Macao Laiwu International TV Festival were released in Macao. Due to the epidemic, the award-winning guests were unable to visit Macau in person. This year’s Jinxuan Awards will be recorded on the cloud and released in Macau.

In the Chinese TV drama unit, “Meritorious Service” won 7 awards including China‘s Best Drama Series and Best Director, becoming the biggest winner. Wang Lei won China‘s Best Actor for “Meritorious Service”, and Tan Zhuo won China‘s Best Actress for “Rival”.

The 2nd Macao Laiwu International TV Festival Jinxuan Award is hosted by the Australian Laiwu TV Drama Writers Association, the Australian Laiwu TV Drama Directors Association and the Australian Laiwu TV Drama Actors Association. The famous actor Zhang Guangbei serves as the chairman of the jury, and the judges are Wang Haige, Gong Hanlin, Gao Mantang, Sarina, Hou Yong, Tian Hairong, Hou Tianlai, Fan Ming, Chen Wei, Sun Qian, Yao Xiaofeng, Lu Tao, Li Xiao, Hu Kun, Tan Jing, Wu Manfang, Dai Ying, Hu Jianli, Han Haoyue, Tan Fei, Liu Fan, Liu Zhenying, etc. in charge. Set up two units of Chinese TV dramas and global TV dramas, respectively, to select the first round of TV dramas and web dramas that will be publicly broadcasted in the first round of satellite TV stations and mainstream video websites in mainland China and other countries and regions around the world from January 1 to December 31, 2021 .

In the selection of the Chinese TV drama unit, “Meritorious”, which received 12 nominations, became the biggest winner, and finally won 7 awards including best drama, best director, best actor, and top ten screenwriters.

“Meritorious Merit” is directed by Zheng Xiaolong, Mao Weining, Shen Yan, Lin Nan, Yang Wenjun, Kang Honglei, Yan Jiangang, Yang Yang, Zheng Xiaolong as unit directors, Wang Lei, Lei Jiayin, Guo Tao, Huang Xiaoming, Jiang Xin, Tong Dawei, Zhou Xun, Huang Zhizhong and many other powerful factions The actors starred in 48 episodes, divided into eight units. Eight famous directors told Li Yannian, Yuan Longping, Shen Jilan, Tu Youyou and other eight most wonderful stories in the lives of the people of the People’s Republic of China with different narrative styles. Its front and back scenes can be called the strongest creative lineup in the field of Chinese TV dramas. Once it was broadcast on September 26 last year, it won wide acclaim from the audience. Douban scored 9 points, becoming the flagship of the unitary main theme TV series. This time, it is a well-deserved honor to win a number of awards in the Jinxuan Award.

The chief director Zheng Xiaolong said when he took the stage to accept the award: “I am very happy to receive the award. On behalf of the eight directors, eight screenwriters and eight main actors of “Mengxun”, I would like to thank the organizing committee for the award. The task given is a work that the National Merit Office pays special attention to, everyone worked very hard, and the work has been well received by the society, which is very rare, and everyone has paid a lot for this drama.”

With his outstanding performance as Li Yannian in the opening unit “Nengwen Nengwu Li Yannian” of “Meritorious Service”, Wang Lei finally defeated Huang Xuan, Guo Jingfei, Wang Jinsong, Lei Jiayin and other strong opponents and won the China Best Actor Award. When Wang Lei took the stage to accept the award, he said: “I’m very excited because this character can stand here to receive honor and recognition! My grandfather also participated in the Korean War, and I have heard many stories from my grandparents about the Korean War since I was a child. For my trust, I also thank Director Mao Weining and his team for their help to me. I have worked with Director Mao on ten dramas, and they are very tacit. “All the creators of this crew.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

